LA Galaxy Open Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs Campaign with 5-0 Shutout Victory over Colorado Rapids

October 27, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

LOS ANGELES - Beginning their Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs campaign, the LA Galaxy earned a 5-0 shutout victory over the Colorado Rapids in the Round One Best-of-3 Series opener before 24,537 fans at Dignity Health Sports Park on Saturday night. Dejan Joveljić and Riqui Puig each recorded two goals, John Nelson notched his first career MLS goal and Gabriel Pec tallied two assists as the Galaxy took a 1-0 lead in the Best-of-3 Series against the Rapids.

LA Galaxy Against Colorado Rapids

Saturday's Round One Best-of-3 Series opening match between the LA Galaxy and Colorado Rapids marked the 96th all-time meeting across all competitions between the LA Galaxy and the Colorado Rapids, with LA leading the series 47-34-13. Against the Rapids, the Galaxy hold a 40-32-13 record in league play, a 1-0-0 record in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup and a 8-2-0 record in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs. In three meetings between the Galaxy and Rapids across all competitions during the 2024 campaign, LA holds an unbeaten record of 3-0-0 (11 GF, 3 GA). In five all-time MLS Cup Playoff matches played between LA and Colorado at Dignity Health Sports Park, the Galaxy have posted five shutouts and hold an unbeaten record of 5-0-0 (15 GF, 0 GA) against the Rapids.

Unbeaten At Dignity Health Sports Park

In 18 matches played across all competitions at Dignity Health Sports Park during the 2024 campaign, the LA Galaxy hold an unbeaten record of 14-0-4 (49 GF; 25 GA). In 18 matches played across all competitions at Dignity Health Sports during the 2024 campaign, Pec has totaled 23 goal contributions (11 goals, 12 assists). Puig has 21 goal contributions (10 goals, 11 assists) in 16 matches played across all competitions at the venue in 2024, while Joveljić has totaled 14 goal contributions (11 goals, 3 assists) in 13 matches played across all competitions at DHSP this season. Notably, Puig has recorded a goal or an assist in 13 consecutive games played across all competitions at Dignity Health Sports Park as the home team dating back to March 30, totaling 21 goal contributions during that span.

Goal-Scoring Plays

LA - Dejan Joveljić (Riqui Puig), 32nd minute: Riqui Puig's in-swinging corner-kick delivery into the middle of the penalty area found Dejan Joveljić, who guided his header into the bottom right corner of the goal.

LA - John Nelson (Miki Yamane), 52nd minute: Miki Yamane drove towards the top of the box and nutmegged a pass through a Colorado defender to John Nelson, who cut inside on his right foot and curled a shot into the top right corner.

LA - Riqui Puig (Dejan Joveljić, John Nelson), 54th minute: John Nelson received the ball at the halfway line and dribbled through Colorado's defense before finding Dejan Joveljić at the top of the box. Joveljić played a cushioned pass to Riqui Puig, who curled a low shot past Rapids goalkeeper Zack Steffen.

LA - Dejan Joveljić (Gabriel Pec), 75th minute: Gabriel Pec laid the ball off to Dejan Joveljić inside the penalty area. The Serbian international forward then evaded a Colorado defender and placed his left-footed shot into the bottom left corner of the goal.

LA - Riqui Puig (Gabriel Pec), 87th minute: Gabriel Pec dribbled into the 18-yard box and flicked a pass into the path of Riqui Puig, who smashed his half-volleyed shot past the outstretched arms of Colorado goalkeeper Zack Steffen.

Postgame Notes

Through 38 matches played across all competitions during the 2024 campaign the LA Galaxy hold a 21-9-8 record (79 GF, 56 GA).

In 78 all-time MLS Cup Playoff matches, the Galaxy hold a record of 46-20-12 (135 GF; 88 GA).

It marked the fifth time in club history that the Galaxy have scored five or more goals in a playoff match, with the last time occurring back on Nov. 9, 2014.

It marked the first time in 78 all-time MLS Cup Playoff matches that the Galaxy have held their opponent to zero shots on target.

By holding the Rapids without a shot on target, it marked just the 11th time in 1,001 combined all-time MLS matches (Regular Season & Postseason) that the Galaxy have held their opponent to zero shots on target.

The Galaxy recorded their eighth shutout across all competitions (John McCarthy: 7; Novak Mićović: 1) during the 2024 campaign in the win against Colorado.

Head Coach Greg Vanney improved to 12-6-2 in 20 MLS Cup Playoff matches managed between Toronto FC and the LA Galaxy.

Dejan Joveljić, who notched a brace in the win over Colorado, has recorded 17 goals and six assists in 29 matches played (24 starts) across all competitions during the 2024 campaign.

Riqui Puig, who recorded two goals and an assist in the victory against the Rapids, has totaled 32 goal contributions (15 goals, 17 assists) in 33 matches played (32 starts) across all competitions this season.

Gabriel Pec, who registered two assists against Colorado, has recorded a goal or an assist in six consecutive matches played across all competitions dating back to Sept. 18, totaling 11 goal contributions (5 goals, 6 assists) during that span.

John Nelson tallied his first career MLS goal and recorded an assist in the victory against the Colorado Rapids.

With his appearance in the match against the Rapids, Diego Fagundez made his 400th career MLS appearance (Regular Season & Postseason).

Next Game

Next up, the LA Galaxy travel to face the Colorado Rapids in Game 2 of the Best-Of-3 Series in Round One of the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs at Dick's Sporting Goods Park on Friday, Nov. 1 (6:30 p.m. PT, MLS Season Pass).

2024 MLS Regular Season

LA Galaxy (No. 2 Seed) vs. Colorado Rapids (No. 7 Seed)

Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024 - Dignity Health Sports Park (Los Angeles)

Goals by Half 1 2 F

LA Galaxy 1 4 5

Colorado Rapids 0 0 0

Scoring Summary:

LA: Joveljić (Puig), 32

LA: Nelson (Yamane), 52

LA: Puig (Joveljić, Nelson), 54

LA: Joveljić (Pec), 75

LA: Puig (Pec), 87

Misconduct Summary:

COL: Navarro (caution), 37

COL: Cannon (caution), 40

COL: Abubakar (caution), 49

Lineups:

LA: GK John McCarthy; D Miki Yamane, D Emiro Garces (Jalen Neal, 80), D Maya Yoshida ©, D John Nelson (Julián Aude, 80); M Edwin Cerrillo (Gastón Brugman, 76), M Riqui Puig, M Mark Delgado (Marco Reus, 69), M Joseph Paintsil, M Gabriel Pec, F Dejan Joveljić (Diego Fagundez, 76)

Substitutes Not Used: GK Novak Mićović, D Mauricio Cuevas, D Eriq Zavaleta, F Miguel Berry

TOTAL SHOTS: 18 (Gabriel Pec, 6); SHOTS ON GOAL: 9 (Dejan Joveljić, Riqui Puig, 3); FOULS: 13 (Miki Yamane, 4); OFFSIDES: 1; CORNER KICKS: 3; SAVES: 0

COL: GK Zack Steffen; D Keegan Roseberry ©, D Reggie Cannon (Sam Vines, 76), D Andreas Maxso, D Lalas Abubakar; M Oliver Larraz (Jasper Loffelsend, 76), M Connor Ronan, M Jonathan Lewis (Darren Yapi, 65), M Omir Fernandez, F Rafael Navarro (Kimani Stewart-Baynes , 79), F Kevin Cabral (Calvin Harris, 65)

Substitutes Not Used: GK Adam Beaudry, D Sebastian Anderson, D Michael Edwards, M Wayne Frederick

TOTAL SHOTS: 1 (Conor Ronan, 1); SHOTS ON GOAL: 0 (None); FOULS: 10 (Four Players Tied, 2); OFFSIDES: 3; CORNER KICKS: 2; SAVES: 4

Referee: Lukasz Szpala

Assistant Referees: Jeremy Kieso, Felisha Mariscal

Fourth Official: Malik Badawi

VAR: Kevin Stott

Weather: Clear, 63 degrees

Attendance: 24,537

All statistics contained in this box score are unofficial

LA GALAXY POSTGAME QUOTES

LA GALAXY HEAD COACH GREG VANNEY

On whether this game is one of the best of the season:

"Yeah, I think so. I don't think we allowed a shot on goal which is good transition defending, with guys working hard to get between the balls and the goal. Even in our set defending moments, we did a good job of keeping the ball out of dangerous areas. When they got to dangerous areas, we had bodies between them and the goal, and it was hard for them to get any clean looks on goal. I'm really pleased with the response over the course of this week and coming into this match. It was a big match for us and the guys responded really well. First half was a little bit bogged down. I felt like we weren't building enough speed to really penetrate and break it down. But we were able to get the set piece goal which is fantastic, and they had to make some decisions at halftime. We did a good job of being patient in the right moments and then being vertical and being direct and really attacking with numbers at the right moments. To your question, the short answer is, I thought it was a very clean performance, and probably one of the best. I can't remember all 34 at this point, 35 now, but it was definitely one of the best ones I think, and at a good time. Hopefully, we can build off this. We are going to have a tougher Colorado team in Colorado, we know that, coming on Friday. So, we have to be prepared and not think that we did anything more than just win one game tonight."

On John Nelson's first-ever MLS goal:

"I felt like we wanted him to come out of his shell a little bit. He's a solid defender, good at passing, but always pretty conservative about his approach to things. And I think just more time with us in the system, more time getting back to being on the ball more versus maybe a pressing system, just being on the ball - and whether that's a little bit wide and higher up the line in other positions - I feel like he's gotten more and more comfortable over the course of the season. He's a very mature defender in choosing his moments and reading plays, which is one of the things that's been really nice for us, too. He's been solid in the absence when Julian got injured of just giving us a lot of mature, solid defensive work, and I think he's grown into the attacking roles. Today we ended up putting him just a little bit higher, and there were times where I would have liked him to be just a little more aggressive. You could tell he's a touch hesitant but what a finish. When he put it away from his left foot, I was thinking "No," and he curls it in with his right foot. I haven't seen that, I've got to be honest. But happy for him, to get his first MLS goal in a playoff game like this is, I'm sure it's one he'll remember, and he looked pretty excited about it."

On coaching corner kicks:

"First, it was a great ball in. Dejan found some space in the goal. He wasn't that close to the goal, and it wasn't like he had any running momentum. He put it in a great spot and it found the back of the net. Good service. I don't think we are, what I would define as 'the best heading team in soccer,' and so maybe that's why we aren't as successful as maybe we'd like to be. But today we had one connect and found a spot where the player was and Dejan did a great job finding the back of the net. Maya has gotten on the end of it during the course of the season. They probably got unlucky in a couple others. But the execution was good on that one, and we'll take it because it was timely. To have a 1-0 lead going into halftime gave us a chance to have a little bit of a different discussion than if it would have been 0-0, so that was positive."

On the Best-of-3 Series format:

"As far as the format, to be honest, I was always a big fan of the home and away. And the aggregate scoring, I feel like it always had purpose and meaning in the game no matter what. A team could be up a goal, and then somebody's having to push because then you have away goals. And there's always a scenario in which somebody is having to go after the game unless it's 0-0. But as soon as one goal happens, I feel like somebody is having to push the attack, and you also have to defend because you can't just concede a bunch of goals. I feel like today as it gets to three, four, five, for them, they can think, well, we have another game at home, and this doesn't really matter anymore. Not saying they did but they could. For us, this game is now behind us and whatever we did today, it doesn't impact the next one. It is what it is, and I liked it because I felt like as a coach, there were always different scenarios and nuances that you were always having to prepare for and consider. But in the Best-of-3, you take this one and now we have two games to win, and we'd like to do it sooner rather than later."

On Riqui Puig and Dejan Joveljić both scoring two goals:

"I think when guys are on the move, our guys are very, very good at being able to play on the move to make good runs for each other, to find the good connections, get the timing right, things like that. Obviously the first one for Dejan was a set piece, but I feel like once the game opened up a little bit, and we have so many attack weapons on the run that are so dangerous; and the different movements create space for each other, and it becomes very difficult to defend the waves of attack that are coming. I think the more those opportunities present themselves, it's interesting for us for sure. I mean, the pass even that Gabriel slips in to Riqui who is on the run, and the first touch that he's able to take and finish so quickly. There were a lot of those scenarios. I actually think that in a few of them if we make a better decision or execute just a little better we probably have a couple more looks, real good looks at goal. It was one of those days where we got ahead, and now they have to potentially extend themselves to press where we were able to utilize the space underneath and behind and build some speed and those guys certainly took advantage of that today."

On what it means to be a winning team in LA aside other major franchises:

"I love this time of year, especially in these big cities with multiple teams who are all in playoff mode, or in basketball, it's an exciting start of a season and another great team. There's so much sports energy that is happening around us, and I think partly what makes this time of year really special, especially for us soccer guys, is because the energy around sports in general is high and it's being covered and it's out there. And the teams obviously -- L.A. teams are typically supporting each other, not us and the other guys down the street, but everybody else. I just think when the weather cools off a little bit, the field is a little dewy and it's fast, you know it's that special time of year as things kick off. I've been tuned into the World Series. I'm a bit of a baseball fan and a long time ago I was a big Dodgers fan but that faded out, but I like them again because we are in the World Series. I enjoy baseball. Played it for a long time and I enjoy watching it. I was watching it up until I had to start concentrating on my business today. But this is a great time of year for sports and it's great for us to be in the playoffs right now. It's exciting."

On the LA Galaxy's first shutout in seven matches:

"Yeah, I thought a couple things on the defensive side. I would say one, in general, our use of the ball was pretty good. We minimized the amount of transitions we let them get into when we did give up transition moments. I thought where we were really good tonight, where I didn't think we were good against Houston, is when we were right up underneath our possessions when the ball turned over, we were able to contest the ball right way. I feel like in Houston, we gave up too much space when the ball turned over to where we could first contest the exit pass. And today we were in better positions to slow them down and give our attacking players an opportunity to rejoin us and help us defend as a collective unit. I thought Emiro was better, and - not specifically tonight - I thought a little bit too deep in the last game, and he has so much athleticism. It's on display always, just the speed in which he can cover ground and his confidence in one-on-one defending in open field. So getting him up a little bit closer in those transition moments can really help us. I thought the guys did a good job there, which meant we dealt with less things in a set situation or in our half of the field or closer to the goal tonight. Because we managed the ball better and we contested the initial transition better, and then we were able to protect our goal when we needed to. So I thought it was strong from everybody. I give a lot of credit to the group tonight because to get a shutout, everybody has to do their part. And John didn't have to do a whole lot, which is even better because he didn't have to make any saves that were unusual tonight. I thought it was good."

On Joseph Paintsil's performance:

"I think for Joseph, and honestly for Joseph, Diego, anybody who plays and spends time over on our left side, they do a lot of tactical work and a lot of running and a lot of defensive work for the group, and I think that's a job that everyone has to take down. Today I felt like he was competent and good and fine in some of the possession moments. He made some good hard runs where he shows you, again, his speed and his directness and all that stuff causes problems. He wasn't happy with how he finished today. I'm sure he'll be the first one to tell you he had four good chances, and he should have done better with them. And part of the reason I slid him over to the forward position is I just think sometimes goal scoring is just about confidence and composure in the final action, and I wanted him in transitions to maybe get one more chance or get a goal. Last week into Houston he scored and because of the way his luck is going right now, that goal gets called back for a foul; that kind of happened before. I think sometimes for him it's just about confidence and finding the rhythm and being composed when they get into that final action. His ability to get there is unique because of his pace and speed and how quickly he's able to transition and get behind. Not everyone can do that. So sometimes he gets a couple more chances a game than maybe anyone else would. I think he would agree that he would just like to finish those. He'd feel a lot better about the moment if he was able to for sure."

On which of the five goals - the most goals LA Galaxy have scored in a playoff match since 2014 - was his favorite and why:

"First, you're challenging me to remember all of them - not to say that five is so many, that's not it - but I have to remember the details of each. I feel like there was an action, and it might have been the fourth, that just the combination play and the amount of linking up to each other and how it was just flowing forward and the different runs that were moving defenders, creating space and the game was moving so smoothly. I just remember looking at the coaches after the goal; I turned back and I was like, wow, that was pretty good collective action at top speed, which was really nice. I don't even remember who scored it to be honest, but it was nice. Honestly, I can't remember. You can't do that to me."

LA GALAXY DEFENDER JOHN NELSON

On scoring his first MLS goal:

"We started to go down the right side. I think they over shifted a lot towards Miki, and Miki did a good job cutting it in. When I saw Miki played a cross I said if this thing gets through I'm going to score this, and then it got through. Honestly, I don't know why I cut it back. They bit kind of hard, and then as soon as I cut it back to my right, there was a lot of space open. Then, I hit it pretty well. [It's] my first goal, so obviously very, very happy."

On any doubt in the moments before his goal:

"I don't think there was any doubt. As soon as Miki played it, I told myself in my head if this ball gets through, I'm scoring this, and it got through. I think I was composed. I was calm. There was no doubt to, answer that question, honestly, no doubt."

On anything he'll keep following his first goal:

"I think obviously the jersey. I'll keep my jersey, frame it, put some writing on it. And then I think I'll get a ball. I'll have all the guys sign it, too. Of course not just me, but the team. It's about the team. So I'll keep that ball."

On the importance of the win following Decision Day:

"It's massive. I think this team has responded well throughout the season to some adversity. Of course we wanted to finish on top in the west. But this team has responded so well, and then to come out here, 5-0, clean sheet is huge. Such a good response from everyone. So now we have all the momentum. Vanney talked in the beginning of the season about how important momentum is. Now we have this big win, the clean sheet and momentum going into the game next Friday in Colorado. So we rest up, get ready and job's not done. We keep going."

On what the shutout means for the LA Galaxy defense:

"Huge. I think we set the tone. A lot of people have said our weakness is defense, so defensive set pieces are something that, throughout the year, we needed to clean up. I think it's been better. Tonight, we were solid. And then [to get] the clean sheet, it's huge. It's everything. But like I said, I think a lot of people have said our defense is our weak spot. But I don't think so. Especially when we have the ball, you can tell the other team was tired. They were gassed. When we have the ball, that's our best defense, that's what Vanney says, and it showed tonight."

On if this is the best defensive effort by the LA Galaxy this season:

"I would say one of them for sure. First half, I don't really remember having to defend 1v1. We were on the ball so much. But this whole week was, as soon as we lose it, counter press. We're up in their face. We're ready, we're fouling them, or we're winning the ball back. It was relentless. It was a pleasure to play in, and then when we watch the game back, it's going to be a fun one to watch because they didn't have much, and that's what we need to do, be relentless."

On Head Coach Greg Vanney preparing for the playoff game:

"He's been great, and like you said, he has a lot of experience. This team has a lot of experience in the MLS playoffs. This week was everything. In the playoffs, we need to set the tone and set the intensity. He did that right from -- not just this week, but of course [because of] playoffs, training was intense. Defensively, we needed to do that, and that's what he talked about the whole week. Like you saw tonight, we were relentless. We were fouling. We weren't giving them anything. So the whole week's focus was to counter press defensively, and we know we're going to score goals. We showed that tonight."

LA GALAXY DEFENDER AND CAPTAIN MAYA YOSHIDA

On the team response after last week's game in Houston:

"Responded very well. Last week was a heartbreaker for me, the last minutes come in and missing Western Conference title. The playoffs is more important as you know, more important for sure. It's important to start good. Because if you lose today it's going to be really, really hard for the next game away in Colorado in a difficult situation. I am very happy for the result and the reaction from the team and the performance from the team. Obviously defending, attacking very well, but all the players defending very well and the press back and transition. This have to be our standard to be honest."

On playing Colorado three weeks ago and potentially seeing a hungrier team in the playoffs:

"Sometimes it's difficult to play against the same team in very short period. So we prepared, probably they make high press, maybe sit down behind. I was thinking probably the second because they are thinking probably stay tight and making tight game today and come back home, and more incentive for them in that kind of situation. But start well for us. As you know, 5-0, 1-0 is the same, just one win. They can always come back for the next game. If we lose next game, this situation is totally the same. Even we could destroy them today, it's going to be different scenario next week. So we need to prepare well again and be ready for a tough game."

On Colorado's game strategy:

"Even high press is better for us because [it leaves] more spacing behind. Then they would have a problem in behind because we have Pec in the wing and big space, 1v1. Not easy. Still, we control very well and then Edwin is very solid today, control the midfield. First halftime, we spoke only counterattack, set pieces, that's the most dangerous for them. So just make sure we control that, and after second goal, it's more open."

On Ohtani, Yamamoto and the big weekend for LA Sports:

"I was [hoping] he would give me tickets, but I didn't get tickets, unfortunately. I just cheered him on TV. Today, they just win, Lakers win, Kings win, Galaxy win. What a day for L.A. Just keep going. Unfortunately, probably Ohtani got injured I heard. But yeah, of course, all the Japanese people are watching, and many people will come to Dodger Stadium. Hopefully after baseball finish, some of them come to Galaxy game as well."

On conversations with Head Coach Greg Vanney ahead of the game:

"I often discuss about team building with Coach, of course, as a captain and obviously he has a lot of experience in MLS. For me, it's the first time for the playoffs. I try to think and guess, it's going to be this situation or that situation. To be honest, I was thinking it's going to be more tough. But after the second goal, they become more open and we control the game. So it helped us a lot today. But as I say, they can always come back for the second game. It doesn't matter 5-0 or 1-0. It's nothing changed. We need to prepare well. Tactically, [Greg Vanney] is very good, as you know. My job is controlling the game on the pitch and to make them more solid, especially young players like Miki or Julian for example. I think we have a good balance between the coach and me."

