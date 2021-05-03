Info to Know this Season at AT&T Field

May 3, 2021 - Double-A South League (AA South) - Chattanooga Lookouts News Release







Chattanooga Lookouts Mask Policy

Everyone coming to AT&T Field for a Lookouts game will be required to wear a mask unless they are actively eating or drinking. This is in accordance with guidelines from Major League Baseball.

Seating

To start the season, seating at AT&T Field is socially distanced. If you have lower or upper box tickets please sit in your assigned seat. If you have general admission seats please sit in a general admission seat marked with a green sticker. Please leave the seats marked with a red sticker empty.

AT&T Field is a Cashless Facility

This year, AT&T Field is joining a growing number of facilities across the country that are going entirely cashless. Credit & debit cards will be accepted at all concession stands and the Lookouts Team Store. Fans who do not have or do not wish to use a credit or debit card will be able to use cash to purchase a Lookouts gift card at the Great Clips Customer Service Booth. Lookouts gift cards can be used throughout AT&T Field.

Lookouts Digital Tickets

Beginning this season, all tickets are digital and can be scanned on a phone or printed out at home. Once tickets are purchased, fans will receive their tickets by email. Those looking to purchase tickets when they arrive at AT&T Field will be directed to a QR code posted around the front plaza, which will take fans to a website where they will be able to purchase tickets for that day's game.

Lookouts Digital Program

The Lookouts gameday program is now digital. Programs are still FREE and can now be viewed on your phone. To access our digital program fans will be able to scan a QR code inside AT&T Field. Our digital program contains information on the Lookouts coaching players and staff, Double-A South opponents, Lookouts front office staff, stories, radio interviews and more.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A South League message board...





Double-A South League Stories from May 3, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.