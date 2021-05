Blue Wahoos Announce 2021 Broadcast Schedule

May 3, 2021 - Double-A South League (AA South) - Pensacola Blue Wahoos News Release







Pensacola, FL- The Blue Wahoos announced their 2021 season broadcast schedule on Monday offering fans a multitude of ways to catch all of the action this season.

2021 Broadcast Schedule

Day Opponent Time Radio TV Stream

Tuesday, May 4 @Mississippi 6:35 PM ESPN Pensacola MiLBTV.com

Wednesday, May 5 @Mississippi 6:35 PM ESPN Pensacola MiLBTV.com

Thursday, May 6 @Mississippi 6:35 PM ESPN Pensacola MiLBTV.com

Friday, May 7 @Mississippi 6:35 PM ESPN Pensacola MiLBTV.com

Saturday, May 8 @Mississippi 6:05 PM ESPN Pensacola MiLBTV.com

Sunday, May 9 @Mississippi 4:05 PM ESPN Pensacola MiLBTV.com

Tuesday, May 11 Birmingham 6:35 PM ESPN Pensacola CST MiLBTV.com

Wednesday, May 12 Birmingham 6:35 PM ESPN Pensacola CST MiLBTV.com

Thursday, May 13 Birmingham 6:35 PM ESPN Pensacola CST MiLBTV.com

Friday, May 14 Birmingham 6:35 PM ESPN Pensacola CST MiLBTV.com

Saturday, May 15 Birmingham 6:05 PM ESPN Pensacola BlabTV MiLBTV.com

Sunday, May 16 Birmingham 4:05 PM ESPN Pensacola BlabTV MiLBTV.com

Tuesday, May 18 Rocket City 6:35 PM ESPN Pensacola CST MiLBTV.com

Wednesday, May 19 Rocket City 6:35 PM ESPN Pensacola CST MiLBTV.com

Thursday, May 20 Rocket City 6:35 PM ESPN Pensacola CST MiLBTV.com

Friday, May 21 Rocket City 6:35 PM ESPN Pensacola CST MiLBTV.com

Saturday, May 22 Rocket City 6:05 PM ESPN Pensacola BlabTV MiLBTV.com

Sunday, May 23 Rocket City 4:05 PM ESPN Pensacola BlabTV MiLBTV.com

Tuesday, May 25 @Biloxi 6:35 PM ESPN Pensacola MiLBTV.com

Wednesday, May 26 @Biloxi 6:35 PM ESPN Pensacola MiLBTV.com

Thursday, May 27 @Biloxi 6:35 PM ESPN Pensacola MiLBTV.com

Friday, May 28 @Biloxi 6:35 PM ESPN Pensacola MiLBTV.com

Saturday, May 29 @Biloxi 6:05 PM ESPN Pensacola MiLBTV.com

Sunday, May 30 @Biloxi 4:05 PM ESPN Pensacola MiLBTV.com

Tuesday, June 1 Mississippi 6:35 PM ESPN Pensacola CST MiLBTV.com

Wednesday, June 2 Mississippi 6:35 PM ESPN Pensacola CST MiLBTV.com

Thursday, June 3 Mississippi 6:35 PM ESPN Pensacola CST MiLBTV.com

Friday, June 4 Mississippi 6:35 PM ESPN Pensacola CST MiLBTV.com

Saturday, June 5 Mississippi 6:05 PM ESPN Pensacola BlabTV MiLBTV.com

Sunday, June 6 Mississippi 4:05 PM ESPN Pensacola BlabTV MiLBTV.com

Tuesday, June 8 @Chattanooga 6:35 PM ESPN Pensacola

Wednesday, June 9 @Chattanooga 6:35 PM ESPN Pensacola

Thursday, June 10 @Chattanooga 6:35 PM ESPN Pensacola

Friday, June 11 @Chattanooga 6:35 PM ESPN Pensacola

Saturday, June 12 @Chattanooga 6:05 PM ESPN Pensacola

Sunday, June 13 @Chattanooga 4:05 PM ESPN Pensacola

Tuesday, June 15 Montgomery 6:35 PM ESPN Pensacola CST MiLBTV.com

Wednesday, June 16 Montgomery 6:35 PM ESPN Pensacola CST MiLBTV.com

Thursday, June 17 Montgomery 6:35 PM ESPN Pensacola CST MiLBTV.com

Friday, June 18 Montgomery 6:35 PM ESPN Pensacola CST MiLBTV.com

Saturday, June 19 Montgomery 6:05 PM ESPN Pensacola BlabTV MiLBTV.com

Sunday, June 20 Montgomery 4:05 PM ESPN Pensacola BlabTV MiLBTV.com

Tuesday, June 22 @Birmingham 6:35 PM ESPN Pensacola MiLBTV.com

Wednesday, June 23 @Birmingham 6:35 PM ESPN Pensacola MiLBTV.com

Thursday, June 24 @Birmingham 6:35 PM ESPN Pensacola MiLBTV.com

Friday, June 25 @Birmingham 6:35 PM ESPN Pensacola MiLBTV.com

Saturday, June 26 @Birmingham 6:05 PM ESPN Pensacola MiLBTV.com

Sunday, June 27 @Birmingham 4:05 PM ESPN Pensacola MiLBTV.com

Tuesday, June 29 Biloxi 6:35 PM ESPN Pensacola CST MiLBTV.com

Wednesday, June 30 Biloxi 6:35 PM ESPN Pensacola CST MiLBTV.com

Thursday, July 1 Biloxi 6:35 PM ESPN Pensacola CST MiLBTV.com

Friday, July 2 Biloxi 6:35 PM ESPN Pensacola CST MiLBTV.com

Saturday, July 3 Biloxi 6:05 PM ESPN Pensacola BlabTV MiLBTV.com

Sunday, July 4 Biloxi 4:05 PM ESPN Pensacola BlabTV MiLBTV.com

Tuesday, July 6 @Mississippi 6:35 PM ESPN Pensacola MiLBTV.com

Wednesday, July 7 @Mississippi 6:35 PM ESPN Pensacola MiLBTV.com

Thursday, July 8 @Mississippi 6:35 PM ESPN Pensacola MiLBTV.com

Friday, July 9 @Mississippi 6:35 PM ESPN Pensacola MiLBTV.com

Saturday, July 10 @Mississippi 6:05 PM ESPN Pensacola MiLBTV.com

Sunday, July 11 @Mississippi 4:05 PM ESPN Pensacola MiLBTV.com

Tuesday, July 13 Chattanooga 6:35 PM ESPN Pensacola CST MiLBTV.com

Wednesday, July 14 Chattanooga 6:35 PM ESPN Pensacola CST MiLBTV.com

Thursday, July 15 Chattanooga 6:35 PM ESPN Pensacola CST MiLBTV.com

Friday, July 16 Chattanooga 6:35 PM ESPN Pensacola CST MiLBTV.com

Saturday, July 17 Chattanooga 6:05 PM ESPN Pensacola BlabTV MiLBTV.com

Sunday, July 18 Chattanooga 4:05 PM ESPN Pensacola BlabTV MiLBTV.com

Tuesday, July 20 @Montgomery 6:35 PM ESPN Pensacola MiLBTV.com

Wednesday, July 21 @Montgomery 6:35 PM ESPN Pensacola MiLBTV.com

Thursday, July 22 @Montgomery 6:35 PM ESPN Pensacola MiLBTV.com

Friday, July 23 @Montgomery 6:35 PM ESPN Pensacola MiLBTV.com

Saturday, July 24 @Montgomery 6:05 PM ESPN Pensacola MiLBTV.com

Sunday, July 25 @Montgomery 4:05 PM ESPN Pensacola MiLBTV.com

Tuesday, July 27 Mississippi 6:35 PM ESPN Pensacola CST MiLBTV.com

Wednesday, July 28 Mississippi 6:35 PM ESPN Pensacola CST MiLBTV.com

Thursday, July 29 Mississippi 6:35 PM ESPN Pensacola CST MiLBTV.com

Friday, July 30 Mississippi 6:35 PM ESPN Pensacola CST MiLBTV.com

Saturday, July 31 Mississippi 6:05 PM ESPN Pensacol

a BlabTV MiLBTV.com

Sunday, August 1 Mississippi 4:05 PM ESPN Pensacola BlabTV MiLBTV.com

Tuesday, August 3 @Biloxi 6:35 PM ESPN Pensacola MiLBTV.com

Wednesday, August 4 @Biloxi 6:35 PM ESPN Pensacola MiLBTV.com

Thursday, August 5 @Biloxi 6:35 PM ESPN Pensacola MiLBTV.com

Friday, August 6 @Biloxi 6:35 PM ESPN Pensacola MiLBTV.com

Saturday, August 7 @Biloxi 6:05 PM ESPN Pensacola MiLBTV.com

Sunday, August 8 @Biloxi 4:05 PM ESPN Pensacola MiLBTV.com

Tuesday, August 10 Montgomery 6:35 PM ESPN Pensacola CST MiLBTV.com

Wednesday, August 11 Montgomery 6:35 PM ESPN Pensacola CST MiLBTV.com

Thursday, August 12 Montgomery 6:35 PM ESPN Pensacola CST MiLBTV.com

Friday, August 13 Montgomery

6:35 PM ESPN Pensacola CST MiLBTV.com

Saturday, August 14 Montgomery 6:05 PM ESPN Pensacola BlabTV MiLBTV.com

Sunday, August 15 Montgomery 4:05 PM ESPN Pensacola BlabTV MiLBTV.com

Tuesday, August 17 Biloxi 6:35 PM ESPN Pensacola CST MiLBTV.com

Wednesday, August 18 Biloxi 6:35 PM ESPN Pensacola CST MiLBTV.com

Thursday, August 19 Biloxi 6:35 PM ESPN Pensacola CST MiLBTV.com

Friday, August 20 Biloxi 6:35 PM ESPN Pensacola CST MiLBTV.com

Saturday, August 21 Biloxi 6:05 PM ESPN Pensacola BlabTV MiLBTV.com

Sunday, August 22 Biloxi 4:05 PM ESPN Pensacola BlabTV MiLBTV.com

Tuesday, August 24 @Mississippi 6:35 PM ESPN Pensacola MiLBTV.com

Wednesday, August 25 @Mississippi 6:35 PM ESPN Pensacola MiLBTV.com

Thursday, August 26 @Mississippi 6:35 PM ESPN Pensacola MiLBTV.com

Friday, August 27 @Mississippi 6:35 PM ESPN Pensacola MiLBTV.com

Saturday, August 28 @Mississippi 6:05 PM ESPN Pensacola MiLBTV.com

Sunday, August 29 @Mississippi 4:05 PM ESPN Pensacola MiLBTV.com

Tuesday, August 31 @Montgomery 6:35 PM ESPN Pensacola MiLBTV.com

Wednesday, Sept 1 @Montgomery 6:35 PM ESPN Pensacola MiLBTV.com

Thursday, Sept 2 @Montgomery 6:35 PM ESPN Pensacola MiLBTV.com

Friday, Sept3 @Montgomery 6:35 PM ESPN Pensacola MiLBTV.com

Saturday, Sept 4 @Montgomery 6:05 PM ESPN Pensacola MiLBTV.com

Sunday, Sept 5 @Montgomery 4:05 PM ESPN Pensacola MiLBTV.com

Tuesday, Sept 7 Biloxi 6:35 PM ESPN Pensacola CST MiLBTV.com

Wednesday, Sept 8 Biloxi 6:35 PM ESPN Pensacola CST MiLBTV.com

Thursday, Sept 9 Biloxi 6:35 PM ESPN Pensacola CST MiLBTV.com

Friday, Sept 10 Biloxi 6:35 PM ESPN Pensacola CST MiLBTV.com

Saturday, Sept 11 Biloxi 6:05 PM ESPN Pensacola BlabTV MiLBTV.com

Sunday, Sept 12 Biloxi 4:05 PM ESPN Pensacola BlabTV MiLBTV.com

Tuesday, Sept 14 @Rocket City 6:35 PM ESPN Pensacola MiLBTV.com

Wednesday, Sept 15 @Rocket City 6:35 PM ESPN Pensacola MiLBTV.com

Thursday, Sept 16 @Rocket City 6:35 PM ESPN Pensacola MiLBTV.com

Friday, Sept 17 @Rocket City 6:35 PM ESPN Pensacola MiLBTV.com

Saturday, Sept 18 @Rocket City 6:05 PM ESPN Pensacola MiLBTV.com

Sunday, Sept 19 @Rocket City 4:05 PM ESPN Pensacola MiLBTV.com

• Discuss this story on the Double-A South League message board...





Double-A South League Stories from May 3, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.