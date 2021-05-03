Individual Game Tickets on Sale Now

BILOXI, MS - Individual tickets for all 60 Biloxi Shuckers home games are now available for purchase.

Fans can purchase tickets online at biloxishuckers.com or by visiting the MGM Park Box Office, located on the northeast side of the stadium closest to the intersection of Caillavet Street and Howard Avenue. Box office hours are 10 am to 5 pm, Monday through Friday. Tickets purchased both online and at the box office will be sent as an email or text message to fans.

After working with Major League Baseball, the state of Mississippi and the City of Biloxi, with the exception of an MLB mandated buffer zone around the dugouts and playing area, the Shuckers have been granted open seating for the 2021 season in Biloxi. There will be a limited number of socially distanced seats available for purchase prior to the day of game at the MGM Park Box Office. Per Major League Baseball protocols, masks will be required while inside MGM Park except when fans are actively eating and drinking.

As in the past, fans can save when purchasing tickets prior to the day of game. Advanced Ticket Prices for Shuckers' games in 2021 are as follows:

Kloud 7 SkyBox - $50

Sparklight Club - $22

Dugout Club - $18

Home Plate Box - $13

Dugout Box - $12

Reserved Level - $10

The Shuckers full promotion schedule is available now and can be found here. Full Shuck Nation Memberships and Half Shell Shuck Nation Memberships, flex plans and group outings are available by calling 228-233-3465 and selecting Option 3. The Shuckers open their 2021 season on May 4 in Birmingham against the Barons at 7:05 pm. Biloxi's home opener comes on May 11 at 6:35 pm against the Mississippi Braves at MGM Park.

