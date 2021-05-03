Biloxi Shuckers Announce May Promotions

BILOXI, MS - With the 2021 season just days away, the Biloxi Shuckers have announced their promotional schedule for the month of May. The month includes two giveaways, two fireworks shows and the return of Bark at the Park.

The first giveaway of the season comes across two nights on Tuesday, May 11 and Saturday, May 15 as fans will receive a 2021 Shuckers magnet schedule courtesy of The Peoples Bank. Biloxi will round out the month of May with a Shuckers Cap Giveaway on Saturday, May 29 presented by ACE Data Storage.

The first postgame fireworks show of the year comes on Opening Night presented by Waste Pro. The only other chance to see fireworks in May is on Friday, May 28 after the Shuckers battle the Pensacola Blue Wahoos.

With no Monday games in 2021, Bark at the Park moves to the series finale against Pensacola on Sunday, May 30 at 1:05 pm. Fans wanting to take in a game with their four-legged friends can purchase a ticket to the designated dog section located on the right field berm.

A trio of daily staples are returning for the 2021 schedule. Wednesdays will be Military Wednesday presented by Keesler Federal Credit Union with discounted tickets for all active and retired military personnel with a valid ID. Turn two on Thursday with Double Play Thursday presented by Yuengling, Coca-Cola and Kicker 108. Enjoy $2 Yuengling, $3 draft beer specials, $2 Coca-Cola products and $2 hot dogs. Finally, bring the crew to the ballpark on Family Fun Day Sunday and enjoy playing catch on the field after the game. Fun Day ticket packages, with a four-ticket minimum, include a Reserved Level seat and a voucher for a hot dog, chips, and a soda or water for $15 per person.

Full Promotional Schedule:

Tuesday, May 11 - Opening Night with Magnet Schedule Giveaway presented by The Peoples Bank and Postgame Fireworks Show presented by Waste Pro.

Wednesday, May 12 - Military Wednesday presented by Keesler Federal Credit Union

Thursday, May 13 - Double Play Thursday presented by Yuengling, Coca-Cola and Kicker108

Saturday, May 15 - Magnet Schedule Giveaway presented by The Peoples Bank

Sunday, May 16 - Family Fun Day Sunday

Wednesday, May 26 - Military Wednesday presented by Keesler Federal Credit Union

Thursday, May 27 - Double Play Thursday presented by Yuengling, Coca-Cola and Kicker108

Friday, May 28 - Fireworks Friday with Postgame Fireworks show

Saturday, May 29 - Cap Giveaway presented by ACE Data Storage

Sunday, May 30 - Bark at the Park and Family Fun Day Sunday

The Shuckers open their 2021 season on May 4 in Birmingham against the Barons. Biloxi's home opener comes on May 11 at 6:35 pm against the Mississippi Braves at MGM Park. Individual tickets to all 60 Shuckers' home games are available for purchase starting at 10 am at biloxishuckers.com or. Full Shuck Nation Memberships, Half Shell Shuck Nation Memberships, flex plans and group outings are also available by calling 228-233-3465.

