Infielder Kevin Jimenez Returns to NoCo for 2024

January 23, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL) - Northern Colorado Owlz News Release







WINDSOR, Colo. - The Northern Colorado Owlz have re-signed infielder Kevin Jimenez for the 2024 season.

Jimenez joined the Owlz in June of 2023 after wrapping up his senior season at New Mexico State. He played 65 games in NoCo last season, hitting .288/.362/.443 with six home runs and 30 RBI.

"He was a solid addition," Owlz manager Frank Gonzales said. "Right out of college, he came in and filled a role primarily at 2B."

Jimenez excelled with the Owlz, particularly in July when he hit .310/.410/.479 with a pair of home runs and 13 RBI in 21 games. He also finished strong in September, going 8-for-21 with three doubles and two homers in seven games to close out the season.

Now, he gets the chance to pick up right where he left off.

"I was a part of something special with the Owlz last year, and we got a hell of a group coming back," Jimenez said. "Lots of opportunities ahead of us in 2024."

