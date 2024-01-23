PBL Announces Second Team in California

Today the Pioneer Baseball League, an MLB Partner League, announced the addition of a new team in Yolo County, California named the Yolo High Wheelers.

The Yolo High Wheelers are the newest addition to the historic Pioneer Baseball League and the second team in the league's West Coast expansion after Oakland's recently launched Ballers. These budding natural rivals will play each other 36 times this year.

The High Wheelers have embarked on an unprecedented partnership with UC Davis that includes the team playing its home games at UC Davis' historic 3,500 seat Phil Swimley Field at the Dobbins Stadium and an innovative Community Benefits Plan to provide a wide-range of ticket discount plans, promotions, educational and other community-based programs.

"It's an honor to be bringing the first professional sports team to Davis and the broader Yolo and Solano community. We believe that through strong community partnerships, professional baseball can provide a new model for sports teams dedicated to building a championship culture, developing players, and investing in the local community. We're excited to be a part of Yolo County's continued growth and look forward to seeing local families at our first home game on May 21, 2024," said Bryan Carmel, co-founder of the Yolo High Wheelers.

Yolo County, located in Northern California near the state capital of Sacramento, encompasses such notable cities as Davis, home to the University of California at Davis, and Woodland.

"Today's announcement demonstrates what we at Davis have always known, that we deserve a professional sports team that celebrates everything that makes our city a fantastic place to call home. I am excited to root for the Yolo High Wheelers and to throw out the first pitch at the season opener in May. Davis and the entire Yolo and Solano Counties are once again proving that what you plant here grows. I look forward to seeing the Yolo High Wheelers provide our residents with a fun and memorable experience," said Josh Chapman, Mayor of Davis.

The designation "High Wheelers" commemorates Davis as a global cycling hub and the headquarters of the US Bicycling Hall of Fame. The team's colors will be Black, Yellow, and Orange.

The coaching staff will include the PBL's 2023 Manager of the Year, Billy Horton, local resident Gary Davenport as Bench Coach, and Jerome Williams will serve as the team's Pitching Coach. Troy Loparco will be the team's General Manager.

"On behalf of the Pioneer Baseball League, we welcome the Yolo High Wheelers and the broader Yolo and Solano County baseball fans to the historic and innovative Pioneer League. We're excited to bring professional baseball to more California fans while building a partnership with the local community that puts the fans first," said Michael Shapiro, President of the Pioneer Baseball League.

Tickets will be available soon after launch, with updates to follow at www.highwheelers.com.

