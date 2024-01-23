Pioneer Baseball League Announces Launch of High Wheelers

(Davis, CA)-On Tuesday, January 23, 2024 the historic Pioneer Baseball League announced the formation of Yolo County's newest professional baseball team, the High Wheelers. The High Wheelers are the latest addition to the Pioneer League and the second team of the league's West Coast expansion after Oakland's recently launched Ballers. Assuming necessary approvals, the High Wheelers plan to play their first home game on the 3,500-seat Phil Swimley Field at James M. & Ann Dobbins Baseball Stadium at the University of California Davis (UC Davis) on May 21, 2024.

The High Wheelers' launch press conference will be at Dobbins Baseball Stadium on the campus of UC Davis at 11AM PT. Team founders, Paul Freedman and Bryan Carmel will be joined by Michael Shapiro, President of the Pioneer Baseball League; Josh Chapman, Vice Mayor of Davis; Rocko DeLuca, UC Davis' Director of Athletics; Troy Loparco, General Manager of the High Wheelers; Billy Horton, Manager and Assistant General Manager of the High Wheelers; Joe Biagini, former UC Davis and Major League Baseball player and more at the 11AM PST launch press conference at UC Davis' historic Phil Swimley Field at the Dobbins Stadium.

"We're excited to be stewards of the Pioneer's League second California team and are honored to be kicking off what we believe to be an exciting rivalry between the Oakland Ballers and the Yolo High Wheelers. We have always believed in the power of sports teams to bring communities together. In the future we look forward to passing the reins to local residents who share our passion for using sports teams as a vehicle for strengthening communities" said Paul Freedman, co-founder of the Yolo High Wheelers.

"It's an honor to be bringing the first professional sports team to Davis and the broader Yolo and Solano community. We believe that through strong community partnerships, professional baseball can provide a new model for sports teams dedicated to building a championship culture, developing players, and investing in the local community. We're excited to be a part of Yolo County's continued growth and look forward to seeing local families at our first home game on May 21, 2024," said Bryan Carmel, co-founder of the Yolo High Wheelers.

The High Wheelers are committed to delivering a fun, innovative and community focused baseball experience for all baseball fans in Yolo and Solano county. To reflect this commitment, the Pioneer League has entered into a Community Benefits Agreement with UC Davis and Yolo County. This agreement represents a huge opportunity for UC Davis students and other members of the community interested in exploring careers in professional sports. The High Wheelers will use the team to provide a "learning laboratory" for students to gain real world experience and have access to unique internship and employment opportunities.

Additionally this comprehensive partnership will provide significant benefits to the broader local community including: yearly renovations of baseball facilities in underserved areas, promotion of local small businesses, ticket donations, support for youth sports in Yolo and Solano County, and player participation in educational opportunities.

"Today's announcement showcases a desire for our city to have a professional sports team that celebrates everything that makes our community a fantastic place to call home. I am excited to root for the Yolo High Wheelers and throw the first pitch at the season opener in May. I look forward to seeing the Yolo High Wheelers provide our residents, communities and visitors with a fun and memorable experience," said Josh Chapman, Vice Mayor of Davis.

"We are thrilled to announce our exciting partnership with the Yolo High Wheelers, Davis' newest baseball team. This collaboration represents a significant stride in fostering community engagement and promoting the spirit of baseball within our university. Together, we aim to create memorable experiences for our students, faculty, and the entire Yolo County community. The Yolo High Wheelers bring a new level of enthusiasm to the local baseball scene, and we look forward to a successful and mutually beneficial partnership," said Rocko DeLuca, Director of Athletics at UC Davis.

"It's an honor to be back at UC Davis, celebrating the Yolo County community's newest professional sports team. Every professional baseball organization I've been a part of has had a positive and significant relationship with its surrounding community. I believe everyone in the City of Davis and Yolo County should have the opportunity to experience the pride and memories of a local sports team they can call their own. The presence of the Yolo High Wheelers will provide countless benefits and opportunities for this community to grow and flourish, and I'm looking forward to the excitement of High Wheelers baseball," said Joe Biagini, former UC Davis and Major League Baseball player.

The name "High Wheelers" celebrates the City of Davis' status as a worldwide hub for cycling and home to the US Bicycling Hall of Fame. The High Wheelers' team colors will be Black, Yellow and Orange with the logo design, naming and branding by Younts Design Inc. The coaching staff will include Billy Horton as Manager, Gary Davenport as Bench Coach, and Jerome Williams as Pitching Coach. Additionally, local talent Jack Zalasky has signed on with the High Wheelers as pitcher. The Yolo High Wheelers front office will be managed by General Manager, Troy Loparco. Co-founders Paul Freedman and Bryan Carmel look forward to identifying future stewards of the team, in line with their belief that community teams should have community stakeholders at all levels of the organization including the ownership group.

Tickets will be available soon after launch, with updates to follow at www.highwheelers.com. "I'm honored to step up to the plate as General Manager of the newest professional baseball team in Yolo County. I've seen what baseball can do to inspire joy while also bringing opportunities to a growing community. We are ready to provide players and families with an excellent experience that strengthens everything that makes Yolo and Solano Counties great. We're excited for this journey to begin, and I can't wait to see our community at the first home game on May 21, in just 119 days!," said Troy Loparco, General Manager of the High Wheelers.

"I am extremely excited for the opportunity to lead the Yolo High Wheelers in our inaugural season. It's been an awesome challenge over the past 3 months helping build this club and I am very excited about the foundation we have created. I believe the players we are bringing in will represent the City of Davis and Yolo County well both on and off the field," said Billy Horton, Manager of the Yolo High Wheelers.

"On behalf of the Pioneer Baseball League, we welcome the Yolo High Wheelers and the broader Yolo and Solano County baseball fans to the historic Pioneer League. We're excited to bring professional baseball to more California fans, and while building a partnership with the local community that puts the fans first," said Michael Shapiro, President of the Pioneer Baseball League.

