Indy Eleven vs. Birmingham Legion FC - Game Highlights

June 28, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Indy Eleven YouTube Video







Hunter Sulte made the game-deciding penalty save in the eighth round of a shootout to lift Indy Eleven into first place in Group 3 of the USL Jägermeister Cup after Tabort Etaka Preston's stoppage-time equalizer had earned Birmingham Legion FC a 1-1 draw at Michael A. Carroll Stadium, keeping both teams alive to advance going to the final game of the group stage.

