Indy Eleven vs. Birmingham Legion FC - Game Highlights
June 28, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Indy Eleven YouTube Video
Hunter Sulte made the game-deciding penalty save in the eighth round of a shootout to lift Indy Eleven into first place in Group 3 of the USL Jägermeister Cup after Tabort Etaka Preston's stoppage-time equalizer had earned Birmingham Legion FC a 1-1 draw at Michael A. Carroll Stadium, keeping both teams alive to advance going to the final game of the group stage.
Drink Responsibly | visit Responsibility.org
Check out the Indy Eleven Statistics
United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 28, 2025
- Rising Ride High-Octane Attack to 5-4 Win Over Texoma FC - Phoenix Rising FC
- Birmingham Legion FC Falls in Penalty Kicks, Earns Road Point - Birmingham Legion FC
- Jacquesson Fires Hounds to Jäger Cup Win - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- Sulte Saves Dramatic Shootout Victory - Indy Eleven
- Athletic Remain Undefeated in Jägermeister Cup After 2-2 Draw - Hartford Athletic
- LouCity's Home Game against North Carolina Postponed to 6 p.m. Sunday - Louisville City FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.