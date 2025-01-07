Indy Eleven Signs Forward Elvis Amoh

January 7, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Indianapolis - Indy Eleven has signed former Detroit City FC forward Elvis Amoh, pending league and federation approval. Per club policy, terms of the deal will not be disclosed.

The Kumasi, Ghana, native has played the last six seasons in the USL Championship for Detroit City FC, Hartford Athletic, Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC, Rio Grande Valley FC, and Loudoun United FC.

In his USLC career, the 6'2, 174-pound Amoh has made 134 appearances, recording 42 goals and eight assists in the regular season and playoffs.

In 2024, the 32-year-old Amoh helped Detroit City earn its franchise-best #3 seed in the USLC Eastern Conference with three goals and three assists in 1,000 minutes, starting 11 of 25 games played. Amoh earned USLC "Team of the Week" honors on March 26 after assisting on the game-tying goal in a win vs. Loudoun United.

Playing for Hartford in 2023, Amoh recorded five goals and one assist in 1,899 minutes.

In 2022, he scored a career-high 13 goals and added three assists for the Switchbacks, helping them reach the USLC Western Conference Final.

Amoh scored 11 goals in 22 appearances in 2021 for RGV FC at a strike rate of a goal every 120.5 minutes to help lead the Toros to the USLC Western Conference Semifinals.

Amoh's USLC career began with Loudoun United in 2019 where he scored four goals in 14 games. In the COVID-shortened 2020 campaign, Amoh scored four goals in 10 matches.

Before his time in the USLC, Amoh began his professional career in the Ghanaian Premier League with Asante Kotoko SC in 2015, and he came back to the club in 2017 following a stint with the West African Football Academy. He then joined Capital City FC of the Canadian Soccer League later in 2017. He also enjoyed a stint in the Czech National Football League for SK Lisen in 2019.

On the current Boys in Blue roster, Amoh is the fourth player from Africa, joining Edward Kizza (Uganda), Antony Siaha (Cameroon), and Brem Soumaoro (Guinea/Liberia).

Amoh is the fourth Indy Eleven player in franchise history from Ghana, following Solomon Asante (2022-23), Gershon Koffie (2021), and Amass Amankona (2018).

Additional information on player transactions and roster updates will be announced in the weeks ahead. Fans can follow player news at IndyEleven.com or on Indy Eleven social channels

Under first-year coach Sean McAuley, Indy Eleven hosted its first USL Championship home playoff game since 2019 on November 3 after earning the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference. The Boys in Blue also advanced to the semifinals of the 2024 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup with four victories, including a 2-1 win at MLS side Atlanta United.

Indy Eleven Roster (1/7/25)

Goalkeeper (1): Antony Siaha

Defenders (8): Adrian Diz Pe, Pat Hogan, James Musa, Josh O'Brien, Ben Ofeimu, Bruno Rendon, Aedan Stanley, Hayden White

Midfielders (5): Jack Blake, Cam Lindley, Logan Neidlinger, Aodhan Quinn, Brem Soumaoro

Forwards (5): Elvis Amoh, Elliot Collier, Maalique Foster, Edward Kizza, Romario Williams

