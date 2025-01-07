Phoenix Rising Signs Canadian Goalkeeper Triston Henry

January 7, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Goalkeeper Triston Henry with Forge FC

PHOENIX - Phoenix Rising has signed Canadian goalkeeper Triston Henry to a contract, pending league and federation approval.

Henry, a 30-year-old native of Scarborough, Ontario, brings over a decade of professional experience to Phoenix Rising. He first gained recognition with Toronto Lynx and in the USL Super-20 League, winning two championship titles and posting clean sheets in both finals.

"We're excited to have Triston joining us here at the club, he has a ton of experience and knows what it takes to win at the highest level," said Phoenix Rising Goalkeeper Coach Cory Robertson. "Adding someone with his pedigree is huge for the team, and his leadership and consistency will make a big difference for us. I'm looking forward to working with him and seeing the impact he'll have both on and off the field as we push for success this season."

Henry began his semi-professional career in 2015 with Sigma FC in League1 Ontario, earning All-Star selections in both 2017 and 2018. He made his professional debut in 2019, joining Forge FC in the Canadian Premier League (CPL). Over six seasons with Forge FC, he played a key role in securing four CPL championships and earned the CPL Golden Glove award twice, in 2020 and 2023. In 2024, Henry transitioned to the USL Championship, joining Memphis 901 FC. During his brief tenure with the club, he recorded an impressive save percentage of 76.7% across seven matches.

"I knew from my first visit to Phoenix that this is where I'd want to be - it's a club that wants to win and fight for championships each year and demands the best from you on and off the field," said Henry. "The atmosphere, the fans, and the energy they bring to the game is amazing, and the community and city of Phoenix is beautiful. This is a top club in every aspect of soccer, and the best type of environment for me to be in, and I'm eager to get started and contribute to the success of this club."

Triston Henry: By the Numbers

- 164 total league appearances across all clubs

- 38 clean sheets with Forge FC in the CPL

- 4 CPL championships (2019, 2020, 2022, 2023)

- 2 CPL Golden Glove awards (2020, 2023)

Transaction: Phoenix Rising FC Signs Triston Henry

Name: Triston Henry

Position: Goalkeeper

DOB: September 8, 1993 (30)

Born: Scarborough, Ontario, Canada

Former Club: Memphis 901 FC

Height: 6-0

Weight: 183

