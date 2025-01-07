El Paso Locomotive FC Sign Forward Andy Cabrera for 2025

EL PASO, Texas - El Paso Locomotive FC announced today that it has signed Andy Cabrera for the 2025 USL Championship season, bringing the forward back for next season after his short with the Locos in 2024. The signing is pending league and federation approval and the terms of the deal will not be disclosed per club policy.

"Andy is a player who adds a lot of dynamic qualities to our attack, and we're excited to add him to our team for 2025," Locomotive Technical Director Ray Saari said.

The 24-year-old is set to return for a full season with the Locos after joining the squad back in August to close out the 2024 season. In eight matches for El Paso, Cabrera started in five and contested 524 minutes, registering nine (9) shots and 10 chances created.

"I'm excited for the opportunity to come back to such an amazing club," Andy Cabrera said. "We are approaching the 2025 season hungrier than ever, and I know we can achieve great things."

El Paso's updated roster can be found below listed alphabetically by position:

Goalkeeper (1): Jahmali Waite

Defender (8): Wahab Ackwei, Tony Alfaro, Memo Diaz, Noah Dollenmayer, Kenneth Hoban, Arturo Ortiz, Alvaro Quezada, Ricky Ruiz

Midfielder (4): Bolu Akinyode, Eric Calvillo, Robert Coronado, Emiliano Rodriguez

Forward (4): Andy Cabrera, Amando Moreno, Omar Mora, Tumi Moshobane

