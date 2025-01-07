Republic FC Adds Defender Ryan Spaulding Ahead of 2025 Season

January 7, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sacramento Republic FC News Release







Republic FC announced today that the club has signed defender Ryan Spaulding ahead of the 2025 season. He will be added to the club's roster pending league and federation approval. Per club policy, the terms of the contract were not disclosed.

"Ryan is great addition to our left side," said Republic FC President and General Manager Todd Dunivant. "He's bringing a wealth of experience across various levels of American soccer, and we're confident he will be an excellent fit in Sacramento."

Spaulding has previously featured in USL Championship with Tampa Bay Rowdies on loan from MLS side New England Revolution. In 2023 under recently appointed Republic FC Head Coach Neill Collins, the veteran defender made nine appearances for the Florida club. He scored two goals and recorded an assist in four consecutive matches to earn two Team of the Week selections and a Player of the Month nomination. He would return to the Rowdies for a short-term loan in 2024.

The 26-year-old first joined New England Revolution in 2020 as a part of the inaugural Revolution II roster and would go on to make 53 appearances across three seasons in USL League One and MLS NEXT Pro. In 2022, he was elevated to the first team and signed a new contract with the Revolution and made 36 total appearances in MLS, Leagues Cup, Concacaf Champions Cup, and the U.S. Open Cup.

Spaulding played collegiately at UNC Charlotte, where he helped the 49ers win the 2016 Conference USA regular-season title and a national seed in the 2016 College Cup and earned All-Conference USA Freshman Team honors. As a sophomore, he featured for North Carolina FC U23 of the USL League Two and led the team with five goals, before signing his first professional contract with third division French side Stade Briochin in 2018. He would later return stateside to join North Carolina FC in September 2019.

Republic FC will open the 2025 USL Championship season with a home contest against the 2024 Western Conference regular season winner New Mexico United on Saturday, March 8.

