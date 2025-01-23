Indians Unveil Upgrade Plans for Corona Premier Patio

January 23, 2025 - International League (IL)

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indianapolis Indians today announced that fans can begin reserving space for Indians games in the newly-renovated Corona Premier Patio, Victory Field's right-field destination for group outings at the ballpark. The upgraded space will consist of 6,500 square feet of covered, open-air picnic space to host in-game parties and private events.

Located just beyond the foul pole in the right-field corner of Victory Field, the renovated Corona Premier Patio will consist of four individual sections capable of holding groups of 100-150 fans with a mix of table seating, counter seating and drink rails overlooking the field. Larger groups can combine sections for up to 600 guests, and custom catering packages are available.

"For three decades, we've been creating memorable downtown summer experiences by bringing people together," said Matt Guay, vice president and general manager for the Indians. "As we approach the 30th anniversary of Victory Field, the new Corona Premier Patio allows us to continue that focus and offer another option for groups to host events at the ballpark."

Corona has been the presenting sponsor for Victory Field's right-field patio area - formally known as the Corona Light Beach - since the partnership began over 10 years ago.

"We are thrilled to continue our partnership with the Indianapolis Indians and to unveil the newlyrenovated Corona Premier Patio at Victory Field," said Kevin Miller, market development manager of Constellation Brands. "This upgraded space will provide fans with an exceptional experience, combining the excitement of baseball with the premium quality of Corona Premier. As we approach Victory Field's 30th anniversary, we are proud to be a part of this milestone and to offer fans a unique and memorable way to enjoy the game."

Groups of 100 or more can reserve space for Indians games now by visiting IndyIndians.com or by filling out a ticket request form. For private event inquiries, please visit VictoryField.com. Completion for the Corona Premier Patio renovation is expected around Memorial Day weekend, with bookings available starting in June.

