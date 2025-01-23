Durham Bulls Athletic Park to Host Matchup Between North Carolina Tar Heels and East Carolina Pirates on Saturday, February 22

DURHAM, NC - Durham Bulls Athletic Park will play host to a clash between two preseason top 25 college baseball squads when the University of North Carolina Tar Heels face off against the East Carolina University Pirates on Saturday, February 22. First pitch is scheduled for 12:30pm ET, with tickets on sale now at DurhamBulls.com.

"We are very excited for the DBAP to be hosting such an incredible matchup between two very successful college programs," said Capitol Broadcasting Company Vice President, Baseball Operations Mike Birling. "We look forward to welcoming two of the best college baseball fanbases in the country next month."

The Tar Heels, led by head coach Scott Forbes, are rated #4 in D1Baseball's Preseason Top 25 rankings following the program's 12th College World Series appearance as part of a 48-16 campaign. This game marks the first time since the 2023 ACC Baseball Tournament that UNC has played at the DBAP, a place where the Tar Heels have twice been crowned ACC Baseball Champions, most recently in 2019.

"We are very excited about this game. It is great for the state of North Carolina and for the fans of both of these great programs," said Forbes. "We are thankful to the Bulls for letting us play in their ballpark and we can't wait to see our fans pack it out." 

The Pirates, managed by head coach Cliff Godwin, come into the 2025 campaign ranked #16 in D1Baseball's Preseason Top 25 Rankings after posting a 47-19 record that included hosting their fifth NCAA Regional in the past seven years. ECU's last appearance at the DBAP was on February 28, 2023, when they squared off against the Duke Blue Devils.

"I am so thankful the Durham Bulls welcome us to use their beautiful facility to play a great opponent," said Godwin. "Their playing surface is top notch and their staff is very hospitable which allows the fans to have a great experience."

Tickets for this matchup are now available at DurhamBulls.com. The Pirates are expected to occupy the third base dugout as the home team, with the Tar Heels expected to occupy the first base dugout as the road team. This matchup marks the first time the two teams have faced off at Durham Bulls Athletic Park since February 24, 2018, a game that ended in a nail-biting 5-4 Tar Heels victory.

First opening on April 5, 1995, Durham Bulls Athletic Park in addition to hosting the Durham Bulls has played host to numerous college baseball tilts, and is set to host the Atlantic Coast Conference's Baseball Championship for a record 12th time later this year between May 20-25.

The Bulls begin the 2025 campaign with a three-game road series in Norfolk before returning for Opening Night at Durham Bulls Athletic Park on Tuesday, April 1 with a six-game homestand against the defending Triple-A National Champions Sugar Land Space Cowboys, the Triple-A affiliate of the Houston Astros. Tickets for that game and all 2025 home contests will be available beginning on Thursday, January 30.

Full-season and mini plan packages for the 2025 season are now available, and can be purchased at Durham Bulls.com or by calling 919.956.BULL.

