Nashville Sounds Foundation Scholarship Application Now Open

January 23, 2025 - International League (IL)

Nashville Sounds News Release







NASHVILLE - The Nashville Sounds Foundation has opened its scholarship application for the 2025 season. Since its inception in 2016, more than $90,000 in scholarships have been awarded to outstanding high school seniors from Middle Tennessee pursuing higher education at a four-year college or university.

Applications must be submitted by no later than Monday, March 31, 2025. Eligibility for the scholarship requires students to have a minimum of a 2.5 grade point average, demonstrate the value of education, good work ethic, community outreach, and be a college-bound senior currently attending a Nashville or Middle Tennessee area high-school.

"Being able to positively impact our community and students through the Nashville Sounds Foundation Scholarship Program is something that we're incredibly proud of," said Nashville Sounds General Manager Adam English. "We're thankful for the continued support of our fans, partners, and fundraising efforts that have gone into making this program possible for the last 10 years."

Along with completing the online application found HERE students are required to submit two (2) letters of recommendation from a teacher or coach, an official high school transcript, and a 500-word essay about how their collegiate education will empower them to make a meaningful impact on their community. Once scholarship award recipients are selected, the winners will receive tickets to a 2025 Sounds game and be recognized during a pre-game presentation.

Recipients of the 2024 Nashville Sounds Foundation Scholarship Program include Lauren Lieberman (University of Auburn), Alexander Linville (Cumberland University), Cathy Phung (University of Tennessee), and Amelia Croney.

For more information on the Nashville Sounds Foundation Scholarship Program, or other Sounds Foundation initiatives, please contact Katie McMullen by email (katiem@nashvillesounds.com) or by phone (615) 515-1153.

About the Nashville Sounds Foundation: The mission of the Nashville Sounds Foundation, a 501(c)3 organization, is to utilize baseball to positively impact the communities throughout Middle Tennessee by emphasizing the importance of social responsibility, education, and the power of sport to transform lives.

The Nashville Sounds Foundation is funded through monetary donations, private entities, memorabilia auctions, and in-game custom public address announcements.

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Opening Night of the 2025 season is set for Friday, March 28 at 6:35 p.m. against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Triple-A, Miami Marlins). Season ticket memberships are available now. For more information call 615-690-4487 or email tickets@nashvillesounds.com.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from January 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.