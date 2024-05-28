Indians Squeeze Sox in Extras for Thrilling 8-7 Win

May 28, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)

Spokane Indians News Release







A game that featured 10 extra-base hits was ultimately decided by a ball that traveled less than 30 feet. Indians second baseman Jean Perez delivered a perfect suicide squeeze as Jose Cordova scampered home from third for the winning run in Spokane's 8-7 extra-inning triumph over the AquaSox. The Indians improved to 25-17 with the win and currently maintain a 2.0 game lead over Eugene for the Northwest League's top spot.

TOP PERFORMERS

Perez is making the most of extended playing time at second base with the recent promotion of Braiden Ward to Hartford. The 21-year-old out of Boca Chica in the Dominican Republic finished the game 3-for-5 including his second triple of the season.

Kyle Karros clubbed a three-run homer in the seventh as part of a three-hit game and is now batting .386 (17-for-44) with two home runs, 11 RBI, and a 1.004 OPS over his last 10 games.

Carson Skipper (3-0) continued his stingy ways out of the bullpen, picking up his third win of the season with two scoreless innings of relief. The Auburn alum now sports an 0.45 ERA and 0.85 WHIP in 18 appearances spanning 20 innings this year.

JERSEY WATCH: Primary (6-5), Redband (3-3), OFT (1-1), Cafecitos de Spokane (1-0), Expo '74 (1-1), King Carl (1-0), Star Wars (0-0), Marvel (0-0), Greys (11-6), Reds (0-1)

NEXT HOME GAME: Wednesday, May 30th vs. Everett - 6:35 p.m. (Gates Open - 5:30 p.m.)

Promotion - Mystery Jersey Giveaway presented by Coors Light: Join us as we give away an autographed Spokane Indians jersey to one lucky fan every inning courtesy of Coors Light! Enter at the table inside the main gates to win.

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from May 28, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.