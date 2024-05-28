Tri-City's Tuesday Opener in Vancouver Rained Out

May 28, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)

Tonight's Tri-City Dust Devils series opener with the Vancouver Canadians, scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at Rogers Field at Nat Bailey Stadium, has been postponed due to wet conditions in the Lower Mainland of British Columbia. Tri-City also had its opener in Everett last Tuesday rained out, with weather now rearranging the schedule of both series of the Dust Devils' two-week road trip.

A doubleheader of two seven-inning games to make up the contest has been scheduled for Friday, May 31, starting at the originally scheduled 1:05 p.m. Tri-City and Vancouver now will open their series, weather permitting, Wednesday night at 7:05 p.m.

You can listen to Wednesday night's ballgame live from Vancouver both here and on the MiLB app, with the pregame show beginning at 6:45 p.m.

Tri-City returns home on Tuesday, June 4, to begin a six-game series against the Eugene Emeralds at Gesa Stadium. It's another Coca-Cola Tuesday, with $2.50 21 oz. Coca-Cola products for fans to enjoy throughout the ballgame.

Tickets for the Eugene series are on sale now, with special ticket rates available for groups of 20 or more. For more information on Dust Devils single game, season, mini-plan (11, 22, 33) and group tickets, visit the team's official ticketing site, dustdevilsbaseball.com.

