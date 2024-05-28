C's, Dust Devils Rained Out

May 28, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)

Vancouver Canadians News Release







VANCOUVER, BC - The Canadians have been rained out of their scheduled Northwest League contest against the Tri-City Dust Devils [Angels] that was set for 7:05 p.m. at Rogers Field at Nat Bailey Stadium. It will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Friday, May 31 with game one set for 1:05 p.m. and game two to begin approximately 40 minutes after the conclusion of game one. Coverage will be available across the RE/MAX Canadians Broadcast Network - Sportsnet 650 and Bally Live (MiLB TV).

Fans with paid tickets and/or parking passes for tonight's game can redeem their rainout vouchers online through their My C's Tickets accounts or through the Box Office for another game during the 2024 season, based on availability.

Tonight's scheduled appearance by Blue Jays legend Buck Martinez as part of the Toyota Superstar Series has also been postponed. If possible, a rescheduled Martinez appearance will be announced at a later date.

Vancouver and Tri-City will start their series Wednesday night at 7:05 p.m. Tickets are available at CanadiansBaseball.com.

