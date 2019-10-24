Indians Specialty Jersey Auctions Break Records

October 24, 2019 - International League (IL) - Indianapolis Indians News Release





INDIANAPOLIS - The Indianapolis Indians announced today the team and its fans raised $55,461 through specialty jersey auctions in 2019, a record-breaking total for one of the club's most popular promotions every season. The funds were raised through in-park auctions benefiting seven different nonprofit organizations.

"Specialty jersey auctions have held a prominent place on the Indianapolis Indians promotions calendar for the past ten years, which speaks to their popularity among our fans and partners," said Indianapolis Indians President and General Manager Randy Lewandowski. "It's important we use our platform as a long-standing community partner to lift up those around us. We're focused on helping Central Indiana youth and families, and the Victory Field experience is one way we can do it."

The 2019 beneficiaries were Folds of Honor Indiana (May 3 - Indy 500), Indiana National Guard Relief Fund (July 4 - Stars & Stripes), Children's TherAplay Foundation (July 6 - Spider-Man), Teachers' Treasures (July 20 - Prospects Night), Riley Children's Foundation (August 3 - The Incredible Hulk), Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Indiana (August 17-18 - PAW Patrol, August 23-24 - Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles), and Special Olympics (Postseason - Circle City).

Earlier this offseason, the Tribe announced the creation of Indianapolis Indians Charities, a 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to helping youth and families grow stronger together, learn more and live healthier lives. It will support organizations across Central Indiana who serve in youth development, family success, education and neighborhood development. Established in 1902, the Indians are formalizing their community outreach for the first time in franchise history.

For more information or to purchase a 2020 ticket package, visit IndyIndians.com or call (317) 269-3545.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from October 24, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.