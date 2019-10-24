IronPigs to Receive Larry MacPhail Award

October 24, 2019 - International League (IL) - Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release





(Allentown, Pa) - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs, in conjunction with Minor League Baseball, have announced today that they are the recipients of the Larry MacPhail Award, symbolizing the top promotional effort in all of Minor League Baseball (160 teams). The prestigious award is given to one club annually who demonstrates outstanding and creative marketing and promotional efforts within its community, ballpark (including game and non-game day events), in media and other promotional materials.

"Our entire organization has worked hard for twelve seasons to make sure fans have an unforgettable experience each night when they visit Coca-Cola Park," stated IronPigs President and General Manager, Kurt Landes. "Receiving this award is the pinnacle of our efforts. It's a genuine tribute to our fans who we consider to be the gold standard within Minor League Baseball. Our industry is filled with some of the most creative, unique and innovative minds in the country, so to be singled out from so many other teams is extremely humbling."

The award has been presented since 1966 and is named after Hall of Famer Leland Stanford "Larry" MacPhail Sr., who was considered by many as one of the original creative minds within baseball. The IronPigs will receive their award at Major League Baseball's Winter Meetings Banquet on Sunday, December 8 in San Diego, CA.

The Lehigh Valley IronPigs lived up to their reputation as having one of the industry's most robust and creative promotional schedules and marketing efforts, showing why the organization has captured more "Golden Bobblehead" awards (5) than any other in Minor League Baseball.

The 2019 promotional calendar included unique theme nights such as "Jawn" and "IronPugs" - both unique, creative in-season marketing campaigns that captured the industry's attention. The IronPigs are also credited with introducing "food identities" and brands (bacon, cheesesteaks) to the industry, which have ballooned in popularity across the country. Dozens and dozens of teams across the country have now benefited from successful food-based marketing campaign within their own markets.

"Few teams across Minor League Baseball consistently produce high-quality promotions as well as the Lehigh Valley IronPigs," said Minor League Baseball President & CEO Pat O'Conner. "Year after year, the IronPigs host remarkable promotions and campaigns that capture the imagination and attention of fans both locally and nationwide. On behalf of Minor League Baseball, I congratulate them on this honor."

