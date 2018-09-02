Indians Shutout Canadians, Now One Win from Playoffs

Spokane, WASH. - The Spokane Indians are red hot at the right time of the season. Spokane snagged a third-straight victory on Saturday night to move one win away from clinching a playoff spot. The Indians shutout the Canadians 6-0 in front of 5,059 fans for Margaritaville Night presented by Windermere Real Estate, Hot 96.9, 92.9 ZZU, and Nspire Magazine.

Scoreless through the first two innings, Julio Pablo Martinez smacked his 8th home run of the year, a solo shot, to give Spokane an early 1-0 lead. The Rangers' #3 prospect has driven in a run in four of his last six games.

The Indians really broke things open in the fifth inning. With two on, Jax Biggers drove in two runs with a double to left. Martinez, the next batter, would later bring Biggers home on a drive up the middle. Spokane held a 4-0 lead after five innings. Biggers and Martinez each finished the night with a pair of hits and two RBI.

Starling Joseph provided some additional insurance in the sixth inning. Joseph went the opposite way to the Pepsi Porch for his 11th long ball of the year. The two-run shot put the Indians up 6-0.

Spokane starter Jake Latz was locked in from the get-go. The left-hander struck out 11 Canadians while allowing just one-hit over 5.2 innings of work. Latz picked up his team-leading sixth win of the season, and hasn't allowed an earned run against Vancouver in his last 12.2 innings.

Cole Uvila and Reggie Meyer handled the C's and maintained the shutout after Latz's day ended. Uvila struck out three in 2.1 innings, while Meyer came on and sealed the win in the ninth. When all was said and done, Spokane pitchers threw nine shutout innings while allowing just two hits and striking out 15 batters.

The Indians are now just one win away from winning the second half championship for the NWL North Division and earning a playoff berth.

