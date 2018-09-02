AquaSox Complete Doubleheader Sweep

September 2, 2018 - Northwest League (NWL) - Everett AquaSox News Release





Everett, WA - The AquaSox won both games of a doubleheader against the Tri-City Dust Devils Saturday night. In the first game, Orlando Razo allowed one run off three hits, leading the Frogs to a 5-2 victory. The second game was a combined one-hitter for the AquaSox. Cody Mobley pitched five perfect innings, paving the way to a 3-1 AquaSox win. The Dust Devils were held to just six hits in the two games combined.

The first game began with a bang. The AquaSox, who were the visiting team, batted before Tri-City. AquaSox leadoff hitter Charlie McConnell unleashed on the first pitch of the game, sending the ball over the right field wall. Then, after Matt Sanders struck out, Josh Stowers would tack on another run to the lead, hitting his fifth home run of the season over the left field wall. The inning came to an end with the AquaSox on top, 2-0.

Cole Bellinger, the brother of Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Cody Bellinger, only lasted four innings against the AquaSox. Bellinger never found his form and finished with 4.0 IP, 5 H, 3 ER, 3 BB, 5 SO.

A double in the third inning off the bat of Cal Raleigh brought home Sanders, 3-0.

A Tri-City run would eventually come in the fifth inning. Luis Asuncion knocked a solo home run over the left field fence, cutting into the AquaSox lead, 3-1.

Orlando Razo, who entered the day allowing two runs in his last two outings, continued to dominate from the mound Saturday. Razo lasted five innings, relinquishing only one run off three hits. Razo leads the AquaSox in strikeouts with 65.

Some sixth inning insurance would come in the form of a Sanders two-run double. Both Jansiel Rivera and Connor Kopach got safely on base and, after McConnell advanced both runners on a sacrifice bunt, Sanders hit a single out to center field. The AquaSox would add two more runs to their lead, 5-1.

Tri-City picked up another run in the bottom of the sixth in an attempt to spark a rally, but It wouldn't be enough. The AquaSox kept the Dust Devils scoreless in the seventh inning and the first game of the doubleheader would end with the AquaSox on top, 5-2.

W: O. Razo (5-3)

L: C. Bellinger (1-6)

The second game of the day brought more good fortune for the AquaSox. Everett picked up right where they left off in the first game, jumping ahead of the Dust Devils in the second inning. Ryan Garcia hit a double to center field, giving Ryne Ogren plenty of time to score from second base, 1-0 AquaSox. For Garcia, it was part of a two-double night.

Everett mustered up two more runs in the fourth inning, bringing the score to 3-0. Ryan Ramiz plated Garcia, who singled earlier in the inning, from third base. McConnell then logged his second RBI in as many games, bringing home Nick Rodriguez on a sacrifice fly, 3-0.

The two-run bottom of the fourth inning would give Everett starter Mobley some well-earned leeway. He wouldn't need it. Mobley retired every batter he faced Saturday night, pitching with utmost confidence. AquaSox manager Jose Moreno decided to cut Mobley's perfect night short though, bringing in newly promoted Feliberto Bonilla in the top of the sixth inning. Mobley finished his phenomenal outing with 5.0 IP, 0 R, 0 H, and 3 SO, undoubtedly his best performance of the year.

The game took a turn in the top of the seventh inning, however. A Nick Gatewood double plated a Tri-City run from second base. With one swing of the bat, the Dust-Devils both broke the combined no-hitter and scored their first run of the game. All of a sudden, Tri-City had the tying run at bat. Moreno couldn't risk an AquaSox loss and opted to bring in seasoned closer, Nolan Hoffman. Hoffman didn't disappoint, retiring both batters he faced. The AquaSox would win 5-2, completing the doubleheader sweep.

W: C. Mobley (3-1)

L: J. Garcia (0-1)

S: N. Hoffman (4)

The Everett AquaSox will continue their final regular-season series Sunday against the Tri-City Dust Devils. It will be Faith and Family Night presented by Calvary Arlington. It will also be Back to School Night. Fans are encouraged to bring school supplies for our School Supply Drive presented by Hop Jack's.

