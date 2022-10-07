Indians Reveal New Marvel-Designed Rowdie Logo for 2023 Season

INDIANAPOLIS - Today, in conjunction with Minor League Baseball and Marvel Entertainment, the Indianapolis Indians released a new logo designed by Marvel's legendary illustrators that will be worn on- field during a trio of Marvel Nights at Victory Field in 2023. The Indians are one of 96 minor league teams participating in the "Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond" special event and content series.

The initial release of new logos for eight MiLB teams occurred yesterday at Marvel Entertainment's booth at New York Comic Con inside the Javits Center in Manhattan. After the 96 Marvel logos are unveiled throughout October and November, MiLB will launch exclusive merchandise, including the New Era Cap Co. on-field game caps, on Friday, Nov. 18.

"Marvel Nights have been a staple on our promotional calendar over the last seven seasons, and we are excited for Rowdie's brand to take off on Marvel Nights in 2023," Randy Lewandowski, Indianapolis Indians president & general manager. "With three Marvel Nights coming to Victory Field next summer, the newly-designed Rowdie logo will be a hit on-field and in our team store among baseball and comic fans."

MiLB and Marvel started their three-year "Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond" partnership in October 2021, with an emphasis on co-creating content for both sports and comic fans.

"The first phase of MiLB's groundbreaking partnership with Marvel Entertainment delivered on our promise to bring our unique brand of fun and entertainment to more fans across the country," said Kurt Hunzeker, Major League Baseball's vice president of minor league business operations. "When you combine the creative power of these two storied brands, the promotions, events, and now merchandise fans will see in ballparks and retail stores in the years ahead will create memories that will be passed from generation to generation, and we are beyond excited to share these new team-specific logos and characters Marvel created as we build excitement for the 2023 baseball season."

The Marvel-created Rowdie logo will be featured as part of a full Indians uniform for one "Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond"-themed game in both 2023 and 2024 at Victory Field. Additionally, Marvel has created a "Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond" comic book series for MiLB fans that will be distributed in participating MiLB ballparks over the next two seasons.

"Marvel, at its core, is built around telling amazing relatable stories and creating lasting experiences," said Brian Crosby, creative director, Marvel Themed Entertainment. "Over this past year, more than 750,000 fans of both Marvel and Minor League Baseball were able to experience the game in a whole new way with an all-ages friendly comic book about the Minor League Baseball players themselves teaming up with the Avengers to "Defend the Diamond" from an underworld invasion! Year two takes this collaboration to a whole new level, and we can't wait for fans to see their favorite Minor League team logos reimagined through the creative lens of Marvel artists. We hope fans will be able to celebrate and represent their favorite teams as never before."

Fans may visit www.MiLB.com/marvel to see each new Marvel-inspired logo and to learn more about MiLB and Marvel's multi-year partnership.

