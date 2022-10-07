August Highlights: Perez & Sánchez

The 2022 season for the Charlotte Knights yielded some strong performances for many of the players within the Chicago White Sox organization. Charlotte Knights Media Relations Associate, Sam Perry, took a month-by-month look back at the 2022 season. In this six-part series, Perry highlights the top players from each month -- both on the mound and in the batter's box.

Pitcher: Andrew Perez

Andrew Perez led the Knights in appearances this year. Laura Wolff/Charlotte Knights

AUGUST: 2-1, 4.15 ERA (11 G, 8.2 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 0 HR, 4 BB, 14 SO)

Left-handed pitcher Andrew Perez made a team-leading 59 appearances in 2022, earning him the moniker "Everyday Andrew." In August (through his first 10 of 11 appearances), he allowed zero runs and only two base hits. Easily recognizable with his teal glove, Perez had the fourth-most strikeouts on the Knights in August with 14. During his impressive August, he posted a 0.92 WHIP and had two wins in the month.

Hitter: Yolbert Sánchez

Sánchez hit .304 in the month of August. Laura Wolff/Charlotte Knights

AUGUST: .304 BA (24-for-79) with 10 R, 1 2B, 4 RBI, 4 BB, 2 SB (21 G)

Sánchez, a solid contributor to the Knights' efforts since getting called up from Double-A in late April, found himself transitioning from second base to playing a lot of shortstop in August. He was a solid defensive player making good plays all over the middle infield, including some entertaining spins. He opened up the month of August with a nine-game hit streak (12-game streak overall, going back to July).

In August, he played the second most games on the team with 21 while batting .304 and scoring 10 times. He consistently found ways to get on base during the month and put pressure on opponents with an OPS of .657. While adjusting to the new position, he reached base 34.1% of the time while hitting a double and four RBI. He also had seven multi-hit games helping the Knights get the most wins in a month in 2022, winning 13 games.

Honorable Mention: Kade McClure

Kade McClure had a 2.77 ERA in the month of August. Laura Wolff/Charlotte Knights

AUGUST: 1-1, 2.77 ERA (10 G, 13.0 IP, 8 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 1 HR, 5 BB, 15 SO)

McClure opened up the season as starting pitcher but was shifted to a bullpen role midseason and thrived in his new position. In August, the right-handed pitcher made 10 appearances with a 2.77 ERA in 13 innings. He struck out 15 batters while getting one win.

