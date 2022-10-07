Bulls Announce 2022 Fall Fan Fest

DURHAM, NC - Fresh off the 2022 Triple-A National Championship, the Durham Bulls will host their Fall Fan Fest on Saturday, October 22 at Durham Bulls Athletic Park from 5:00pm until 7:30pm. Admission is free and fans will need to reserve a spot to gain entry at the link located below.

Come celebrate the Bulls eighth International League title and fourth Triple-A National Championship with one final DBAP night in 2022! Be sure to wear your favorite Halloween costume. Planned activities include:

Photos with championship trophies

Batting practice on the field (for adults and children)

Petting zoo with miniature horses

Durham Bulls bat dog, Ripken, in attendance interacting with fans

Catch in the outfield

Meet & interact with Wool E. Bull

Face painting, balloon artists and more

Fall Fan Fest guests will also have the chance to take batting practice during the event and take swings on the same field as the Durham Bulls players. Adults will be allowed to take batting practice from 5:00 - 6:00pm and children ten and under will take batting practice from 6:00 - 7:30pm. Please note that fans must bring their own equipment, including baseballs and gloves, to play catch on the outfield grass, and will not be provided at the event. Fans age ten and under who wish to participate in batting practice on the field may bring their own bats.

Limited concessions will be available inside Durham Bulls Athletic Park; outside food and beverages are not permitted.

The OT Sports Ballpark Corner Store will also host their annual yard sale on the main concourse behind home plate complete with Bulls merchandise, game worn jerseys and unique items not found elsewhere. The Backstop Shop on the concourse will also be open at Fall Fan Fest carrying Bulls championship gear and more.

For all your retail needs this offseason, be sure to visit the temporary store, located on Blackwell St. in the Diamond View III building, just a short walk from the DBAP. The location is open M - F, 11:00am - 4:00pm. As always, visit durhambulls.com/shop for 24/7 access to the latest Bulls gear.

Game times and promotions for the 2023 season will be announced on a later date. For more information on full-season and mini plan packages, please call 919.956.BULL.

