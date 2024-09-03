Indians Release 2024 NWL Playoff Ticket Information

September 3, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)

Spokane Indians News Release







The Spokane Indians announced today that tickets for Game 3, Game 4 (if necessary), and Game 5 (if necessary) of the 2024 Northwest League Championship Series will be available for STCU Gold Glove Members starting tomorrow, Wednesday, September 4th, at 10:00 a.m. PDT. Any remaining tickets will be made available to the general public starting on Friday, September 6th at 10:00 a.m. PDT.

All games will be played at Gonzaga's Patterson Baseball Complex/Coach Steve Hertz Field with Game 3 on Friday, September 13th. Games 4 and 5 will be played if necessary on Saturday, September 14th and Sunday, September 15th.

Continued upgrades to Avista Stadium, including field renovations, have already begun in order to remain on schedule for the 2025 season, necessitating the shift to Gonzaga for the postseason.

Tickets are $20 each and are general admission; all seats are first come, first served and include a standing room only section in left field. Seating is limited at Patterson Baseball Complex/Coach Steve Hertz Field, so don't miss your chance to cheer on your Spokane Indians as they look to claim their first NWL Championship since 2008.

All games at Patterson Baseball Complex are scheduled for 6:35 p.m. with gates opening at 5:30 p.m. Spokane's opponent for the series is currently TBD.

Games One and Two of the best-of-five series will be played at either Vancouver or Hillsboro on September 10th and 11th. Fans can follow along with all of the action on 103.5 The Game.

