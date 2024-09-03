Montes & Arroyo Named Co-Players of the Month

September 3, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)

Everett AquaSox News Release







Seattle, WA: Seattle Mariners Director of Player Development Justin Toole announced today that outfielder Lazaro Montes and infielder Michael Arroyo have been named Minor League Co-Players of the Month, right-handed pitcher Michael Morales and right-handed pitcher Juan Mercedes Co-Pitchers of the Month, and right-hander Luis Curvelo Reliever of the Month for August.

Montes, 19, batted .411 (30x73) with 4 doubles, 7 home runs, 21 RBI, 21 runs, 3 stolen bases and 15 walks in 20 games with High-A Everett in August, posting a .500 on-base percentage and a .753 slugging percentage (1.253 OPS). He was also named Co-Player of the Month in May.

The left-handed batting outfielder appeared in 2 games for Everett as the designated hitter and 18 games in right field during August. In 2024, he has appeared in 22 games as designated hitter and 89 games in right field. Montes was signed by the Mariners as an international free agent out of Cuba on Jan. 15, 2022 and is from Havana, Cuba.

Montes is ranked as the #3 prospect in the Mariners organization according to MLB.com.

Arroyo, 19, hit .325 (37x114) with 26 runs, 9 doubles, 7 home runs, 23 RBI, 4 stolen bases and 11 walks in 27 games for High-A Everett in August. He hit safely in 21 of 27 games and reached base safely in 25 of 27. He finished the month with 5 multi-hit games in his last 6 contests. He was also Co-Player of the Month in June.

The right-handed batting infielder appeared in 22 games for the AquaSox as a second baseman and 5 games as a designated hitter during the month. Since being called up to High-A Everett on June 25, he is batting .290 (65x224) with 13 doubles, 2 triples, 12 home runs, 37 RBI and 45 runs. To go with a .398 on-base percentage and a .527 slugging percentage (.925 OPS) in 56 games. The native of Cartagena, Colombia was signed by Seattle as an international free agent on Jan. 15, 2022.

Arroyo is ranked as the #12 prospect in the Mariners organization according to MLB.com.

Morales, 22, went 3-0 with a 3.06 ERA (11 ER, 32.1 IP) with 5 walks and 38 strikeouts in 6 starts with Double-A Arkansas in the month of August. The right-hander threw 3 quality starts, including 2 scoreless outings in those 6 starts. 32.1 innings was the most innings he has thrown in his minor league career over a single month.

The right-hander was selected by the Mariners in the 3rd round of the 2021 MLB First-Year Player Draft out of East Pennsboro High School (PA). He made his full-season minor league debut in 2022 with Single-A Modesto. In 2024, he is 12-2 with a 3.22 ERA (49 ER, 137.0 IP) and 137 strikeouts to 37 walks in the minors this season.

Morales is ranked as the #13 prospect in the Mariners organization according to MLB.com.

Mercedes, 24, went 3-1 with a 3.16 ERA (11 ER, 31.1 IP) and 39 strikeouts to 4 walks in 6 starts with Double-A Arkansas in the month of August. The righty allowed 3-or-less runs in all 6 starts and went 5.0+ innings in 5 of 6.

The 6-foot-2 right-hander is 8-5 with a 3.02 ERA (44 ER, 131.1 IP) and 109 strikeouts to 26 walks in 25 starts for Arkansas this season. Mercedes was signed by the Mariners as an international free agent out of the Dominican Republic on April 21, 2017 and is from Villa Tapia, Dominican Republic.

Curvelo, 23, made 11 appearances out of the bullpen for Double-A Arkansas in the month of August, recording 2 saves and posting a 0.79 ERA (1 ER, 11.1 IP) with 19 strikeouts and 2 walks. He limited opposing hitters to a .111 batting average (4x36) during the month. He closed the month with 7 consecutive scoreless outings (7.1 IP).

This year, the 6-foot-1 right-hander is 4-0 with a 2.77 ERA (19 ER, 61.2 IP) with 2 saves and 73 strikeouts to 17 walks in 45 games with Double-A Arkansas. Among pitchers with 60.0-or-more innings this season for Arkansas, Curvelo's .179 (39x218) average against is best on the team.

Curvelo was signed by the Mariners as an international free agent out of the Venezuela on May 22, 2018 and is from Higuerote, Venezeula.

LOOKING AHEAD: The AquaSox continue their series against the Spokane Indians on Wednesday at 7:05! The Frogs look forward to hosting Sam's Cats and Dogs Bark at the Park, as well as Tulalip Bingo and Slots Baseball Bingo! It is our final Wednesday game of the season as well, so get your tickets now to ensure you do not miss out on the fun until it returns in 2025!

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from September 3, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.