Indians Rally for Thrilling 3-2 Win Over Canadians

September 14, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)

Spokane Indians News Release







The Spokane Indians fell into an early 2-0 hole against the Canadians and looked in serious trouble after failing to record a hit through the games first four innings. The Northwest League's first and second half champions weren't about to go down without a fight though. The Indians got one back in the fifth on an RBI single from Andy Perez and two more the next inning to take the lead over a feisty Vancouver squad. Spokane's bullpen took it from there, closing out the game with four scoreless frames as the Indians hung on for a 3-2 win over the C's at Patterson Baseball Complex in Game 3 of the Northwest League Championship Series. The Indians have a chance to clinch their first NWL title since 2008 tomorrow in Game 4 with first pitch against Vancouver at 6:35 p.m.

TOP PERFORMERS

Spokane starter Víctor Juárez stepped up in the biggest start of his young career, holding the Canadians to just two runs on four hits while striking out six.

Bryant Betancourt continued his strong series at the plate with his game-winning RBI single in the bottom of the sixth. The 20-year-old is batting .364 (4-for-11) with one double, one triple, one home run, two RBI, and a .909 OPS through the first three games against Vancouver.

Welinton Herrera (1-0), Carlos Torres, Konner Eaton, and Sam Weatherly (SV, 2) combined for four scoreless innings of relief to close out the win.

NEXT GAME - Northwest League Championship Series Game 4

Saturday, September 14th at Patterson Baseball Complex/Steve Hertz Field

First Pitch - 6:35 p.m. | Gates Open - 5:30 p.m.

Vancouver RHP Grant Rogers (3-6, 3.87) vs. Spokane LHP Michael Prosecky (3-3, 4.44)

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from September 14, 2024

Indians Rally for Thrilling 3-2 Win Over Canadians - Spokane Indians

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.