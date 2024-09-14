Canadians Wrap '24 with Walk-off Loss

SPOKANE, WA - In one of the most exciting games of the season, the Canadians fell 3-2 in 10 innings to the Spokane Indians [COL] on a walk-off hit by pitch at the Patterson Baseball Complex on the campus of Gonzaga University Saturday night. With the loss, the C's drop the Northwest League Championship Series three games to one and hand Spokane their first league title since 2008.

Vancouver found the scoreboard first in the top of the fourth. Jackson Hornung and Jay Harry singled to start the inning before a double play threatened to douse the rally. But Brennan Orf laced a double off the left field wall to break the scoreless tie and put the C's in front 1-0.

The Indians answered in the bottom of the inning. Starter Grant Rogers faced one batter over the minimum over his first three before surrendering a lead-off infield hit. A deep flyout and a runner-advancing groundout followed, which set up a game-tying single from top Rockies prospect Charlie Condon for his first career postseason knock. Rogers got the next batter to end the inning and keep it tied 1-1.

That would be the score through the eighth. Neither side threatened to take the lead until the bottom of the ninth, when Spokane used a lead-off walk, a steal, an infield single and an intentional walk to load the bases with no outs. Bo Bonds bore down and retired the next three hitters to strand all three runners and keep the game tied at one headed to extras.

Bonus baseball began well enough for the C's. Orf singled to move the placed runner to third and set up a go-ahead sacrifice fly from Jace Bohrofen, though Vancouver could only muster one run in the frame to lead 2-1.

Spokane rallied to win with a lead-off bunt single, a fielder's choice and error that tied the game on a play at the plate, an intentional walk and a championship-clinching hit by pitch to win 3-2.

All four games of the playoffs were decided by one run. The Canadians - underdogs in the series - fought valiantly until the very end.

A hearty THANK YOU to everyone who tuned in to RE/MAX Canadians Baseball this season and supported the Vancouver Canadians at home and abroad. Until next year...

