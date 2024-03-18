Indians Join Copa de la Diversión with "Cafecitos de Spokane"

Something's brewing in the Inland Northwest. The Spokane Indians Baseball Team announced today that they will be joining Minor League Baseball's "Copa de la Diversión©" or "Fun Cup©" for the first time during the 2024 season with a brand-new identity - the 'Cafecitos de Spokane'.

Originally launched in 2017, Copa de la Diversión© is a series specifically designed to embrace the culture and values that resonate most with MiLB teams' local U.S. Hispanic communities.

While "cafecito" translates literally to "little coffee," it can also be used to describe the shared conversation over coffee between friends, or "coffee talk." Cafecitos de Spokane not only celebrates the connection of robust coffee scenes in the Inland Northwest and Latin America, but also brings together an unlikely combo of two Spokane community pillars - coffee and baseball.

The Spokane Indians will don the vibrant colors and spirited energy of the Cafecitos de Spokane for the first time on Cinco de Mayo (Sunday, May 5th), and will also wear the uniforms on Sunday, July 14th and Sunday, August 18th. Fans can expect an immersive experience at the games, featuring special promotions, food offerings, music, and entertainment that highlight Latin American culture and traditions.

"We are thrilled to introduce the Cafecitos de Spokane to our community," said Spokane Indians Senior Vice President Otto Klein. "This initiative is about more than just baseball; it's about celebrating the rich tapestry of cultures that make up our city and embracing the shared passions - like baseball and coffee - that bring us together."

The primary logo for the Cafecitos, developed by the team's branding partner Brandiose, is a grinning coffee cup adorned with a Panama-style hat, representative of the drink's popularity in Latin America and the Inland Northwest. The uniform also features nods to the diverse cultures of Latin America with its vibrant colors and guayabera-inspired details. (A guayabera is traditional piece of formal menswear with a deep connection to Mexican, Latin American, and Caribbean cultures).

Cafecitos merchandise will be available starting Tuesday, March 19th in the Spokane Indians Team Store and online, with a portion of each sale being donated to Unión Fútbol Club, a local youth soccer organization that provides free development opportunities in the Spokane Hispanic community.

"Many Latino youth face several stressors in the community that can impact their mental health, including balancing two cultures or adapting to U.S. culture. Unión [Fútbol Club] was developed to promote a positive environment through recreational, physical, and social development for youth of all skills and ability levels," said Fernanda Mascot, the Executive Director of Spokane's Hispanic Business Professionals Association. "Copa de la Diversión increases awareness of Hispanic Latino culture that is passionate about baseball, family, and fun."

