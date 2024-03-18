Canadians & BC Cancer Foundation Debut New Partnership

VANCOUVER, BC - The Canadians and the BC Cancer Foundation are teaming up to support BC Cancer's invaluable work across British Columbia by debuting a multi-faceted fundraiser at two C's games this season.

For Mother's Day on May 12 and Father's Day on June 16, $5 from each game ticket purchased through this link will go to BC Cancer Foundation to help fuel hope for the 80,000 patients per year who depend on BC Cancer. [Insert in-stadium activation details here].

"We are so grateful for the Canadians' partnership and generosity," Sarah Roth, President & CEO, BC Cancer Foundation said. "Community support is essential to fueling BC Cancer's world-class care and research, bringing hope to our loved ones facing cancer."

Fans will also be able to donate to BC Cancer Foundation, make a donation in support of a specific person, or to sign up for their own "fan-raising" page to provide invaluable help to those in need. Any fan who participates in a "fan-raiser" will be entered to win a Canadians prize package, details of which will be announced soon.

"We are excited to partner with the BC Cancer Foundation for both our Mother's Day and Father's Day games this season," Canadians Assistant General Manager Stephani Ellis said. "BC Cancer Foundation is a pillar in our community for those who have been impacted by a cancer diagnosis or those who know someone who has been diagnosed. Our fans, players, and staff are committed to helping BC Cancer Foundation further their mission as they bring light to those going through one of life's biggest challenges: battling and beating cancer."

Both games are Family Fun Sundays with first pitch set for 1:05 p.m. Kids 12 and under can run the bases after the final out.

