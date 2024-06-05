Indians Drop Series Opener to Hops, 8-6

June 5, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)

Hillsboro pounced on Spokane's porous bullpen for four runs in the eighth inning on their way to an 8-6 win over the Indians in front of 2,330 fans and 109 dogs at Avista Stadium for SCRAPS Bark in the Park Night presented by SCRAPS. Spokane's (27-21) lead in the Northwest League dropped to a single game with the loss as Eugene (27-23) won, 20-5, over the Dust Devils in Pasco tonight.

TOP PERFORMERS

Jake Snider smacked his first Avista Stadium home run - a three-run opposite-field shot in the bottom of the eighth - and finished 2-for-4 with two runs scored and three RBIs. The Louisville Cardinal alum is slashing.314/.415/.514 with two home runs, nine RBIs, and three stolen bases in his first 11 games with the Indians.

Dyan Jorge finished 2-for-5 with an RBI while Juan Guerrero and Juan Perez both had one hit and one RBI in the loss.

Brayan Castillo and Davis Palermo combined 2.1 scoreless innings out the bullpen to keep the Indians within striking distance.

JERSEY WATCH: Primary (8-7), Redband (4-3), OFT (1-2), Cafecitos de Spokane (1-0), Expo '74 (1-2), King Carl (1-0), Star Wars (0-0), Marvel (0-0), Greys (11-6), Reds (0-1)

NEXT HOME GAME: Wednesday, June 5th vs. Hillsboro - 6:35 p.m. (Gates Open - 5:30 p.m.)

Hillsboro RHP Joe Elbis (2-1, 1.91) vs Spokane LHP Mason Green (4-2, 2.48)

Promotion - Pride Night: Show your PRIDE, Spokane! With the help of Spokane Pride, the Spokane Indians will celebrate inclusivity by creating a welcoming space at the ballpark for all fans. Stick around after the game for a Pride Parade on the field!

