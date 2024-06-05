AquaSox Secure Series Opener

EVERETT, WA: The AquaSox secured a series-opening victory Tuesday evening, defeating the Canadians 6-2 in front of their furry friends on Bark at the Park Night at Funko Field.

Vancouver homered their way to an early 2-0 lead as Nick Goodwin and Jeffrey Wehler hit solo home runs off of Frogs right-hander Ty Cummings. The AquaSox would respond in the bottom of the second.

After Jared Sundstrom reached and advanced to second base on a pair of errors, catcher Andrew Miller hit a perfectly placed RBI single to center field, splitting two defenders to score Sundstrom. Trailing 2-1, Gabriel Moncada and Brock Rodden walked to load the bases.

With the bases loaded, Vancouver starting pitcher Lazaro Estrada balked to score Miller from third base, tying the game 2-2. Victor Labrada then doubled down the left field line to score Moncada and Rodden, giving the Frogs a 4-2 advantage. The double was Labrada's second hit of the game and his ninth double.

Cummings cruised through his final four innings of work, dicing up the Canadians' lineup at every turn. His night concluded after throwing six innings of two-run baseball while earning his second pitching win. Cummings also tied a career-high in strikeouts, punching out eight Canadians batters. He last struck out eight batters on May 16 versus Eugene.

Everett's offense further extended their team's lead in the bottom of the fifth inning. Following walks by RJ Schreck and Bill Knight, Caleb Cali hit an infield single to load the bases. Schreck scampered home from third base on a wild pitch, and Miller tallied his second RBI of the evening by hitting a sacrifice fly to score Knight. The Frogs' 6-2 lead held the rest of the evening as no more scoring occurred from either side.

Locking down the final three innings of the contest were southpaw Holden Laws and righties Shaddon Peavyhouse and Juan Burgos. Laws threw one scoreless inning and struck out one batter, and Peavyhouse and Burgos threw one shutout inning each.

Offensively, the AquaSox collected seven hits. Labrada led the team, knocking a trio of hits to raise his batting average to.372. He now has 12 hits in his last five games. Rodden knocked a pair of hits, and Cali and Miller also hit safely. Rodden's two singles extended his career-long hitting streak to 12 games, and he currently leads the Northwest League in hits, batting average, and OPS. Everett walked six times and stole four bases. Labrada stole two bags, and Knight and Rodden swiped one base each.

