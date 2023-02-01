Indians Announce 2023 Intern Class

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indianapolis Indians today announced the hiring of 12 seasonal assistants for the 2023 season. Former Indians interns have earned full-time roles in the sports industry with the Boston Bruins, Chicago Cubs, Cincinnati Reds, Detroit Tigers, Oakland Athletics, Indiana Pacers, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Learfield IMG College, Carolina Panthers, Los Angeles Rams and Tennessee Titans, among others. The 2023 intern class will fill roles in baseball communications, business operations, graphic design, merchandise, stadium and clubhouse operations, and ticket services.

Brody Tisdale - Baseball Communications Assistant

School: Indiana University (Bloomington)

Brody is currently pursuing a bachelor's degree in sports marketing and management at Indiana University and will graduate in December. He attended Frontier Community College in Fairfield, Ill. and played baseball there before transferring to IU. Since graduating from Greenwood Community High School in 2018, Brody has been involved at Victory Field in each of the last three seasons, the first two as a game day employee and then last year as the baseball communications assistant helping with game notes, lineups, roster transactions, bi-monthly program content and more. In early 2021 he worked with the Indy Fuel as their community relations and gameday operations intern and also gained experience at that year's Indy 500 working as a suite concierge.

Hannah Watkins - Business Operations Assistant

School: University of Evansville (Indiana)

Hannah is a management major pursuing a bachelor of science degree in business administration at the University of Evansville and is expected to graduate this May. She was named co-captain for the Purple Aces volleyball team and earned Missouri Valley Conference Scholar-Athlete Honorable Mention in spring 2021. Since May 2021 she has worked at The Diamond Galleria in Evansville as a design specialist.

Grace Cooper - Graphic Design Assistant

School: University of Saint Francis (Fort Wayne, Ind.)

Grace was a Magna Cum Laude Graduate from the University of Saint Francis in 2021 with a bachelor of arts degree in studio art with a 2D concentration and minor in graphic design. She was dubbed a Senior Achiever in the 45th Annual School of Creative Arts Student Awards. Her most recent work came with BFA Commercial Photography as an assistant photographer.

Anthony Lombardo - Merchandise Assistant

School: IUPUI

Anthony is expected to graduate this May at IUPUI with a bachelor of science degree in tourism, event and sport management. He is a four-year member of the Sports Management Club and the Catholic Student Organization. He also served as a student manager for the women's volleyball team during the 2021-22 seasons. Since December 2021 he has worked at IUPUI athletic events as part of the game day operations staff.

Patrick Rich - Stadium & Clubhouse Operations Assistant

School: Indiana University (Bloomington)

Patrick graduated from Indiana University in May 2022 with a bachelor's degree in sport marketing and management. In his last two years at IU, he was a director of baseball operations intern for the Hoosiers' baseball team. Following graduation, he became a 16u assistant baseball coach for 2Way Sports. He has also worked parts of three seasons with the Atlanta Braves on their promotions, event operations and clubhouse staff.

Nick Schreck - Stadium Operations Assistant

School: Ball State University (Muncie, Ind.)

Nick is expected to graduate from Ball State University this May with a bachelor of science degree in sports administration with a minor in foundations of management. His work experience in sports began with the Single-A Fort Wayne TinCaps, where he was a ball boy and clubhouse/dugout attendant for three seasons. He then became a summer intern at the World Baseball Academy in Fort Wayne, Ind. and most recently worked as a CSC Staff Member Volunteer at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Alex Fraley - Ticket Services Assistant

School: Morehead State University (Kentucky)

Alex is expected to graduate this May from Morehead State University with a bachelor of arts degree in sport management with a minor in general business. He is a member of the Beta Gamma Sigma Business Honor Society and is vice president of the Sport Management Club. Last summer he served as a box office attendant for the Lexington Legends, a member of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, a "partner league" of Major League Baseball.

Cody Kriner - Ticket Services Assistant

School: IUPUI

Cody is expected to graduate from IUPUI this May with a bachelor of science degree in tourism, event and sport management. He has worked part time at Crew Carwash in Indianapolis since May 2018. Last April he participated in a class project "Selling in the Sports Industry" at Victory Field, where he sold ticket packages to generate additional revenue for the Indians. He was a game day staff intern in partnership marketing with the Indianapolis Colts this past fall.

Sean Morton - Ticket Services Assistant

School: Pensacola Christian College (Florida)

Sean graduated in May 2022 from Pensacola Christian College with a bachelor of science degree in sport management. He joined Total Restoration General Contractors, Inc. in Indianapolis as a water mitigation technician in May 2016 and earned his first role in the sports industry with Navarre Youth Sports Association as a sports management intern last spring.

Chase Queen - Ticket Services Assistant

School: Western Carolina University (Cullowhee, N.C.)

Chase graduated in August 2022 from Western Carolina University with a bachelor of science degree in business administration, sports management. During spring semester in 2022, he served as a game operations apprentice for WCU's athletic department. He then spent two months as a ballpark operations intern with the Red River Pilots in Grand Forks, N.D. The Pilots are a collegiate-level baseball team within the Expedition League.

Jacob Rutherford - Ticket Services Assistant

School: University of Southern Indiana (Evansville)

Jacob graduated from the University of Southern Indiana in May 2022 with a bachelor of science degree in sports management. He made the Dean's List in 2018 and 2022 at USI and was a member of the Sports Management Club. He joined the USI athletic department in February 2021 as a sports management intern and maintained that role through graduation.

Mackenzie Tetrick - Ticket Services Assistant

School: Butler University (Indianapolis)

Mackenzie is expected to graduate this May from Butler University with a bachelor's degree in healthcare and business. She was hired by Greek House at BU in May 2021 as a sales and marketing intern. She then became a campus representative before her latest promotion to campus director.

