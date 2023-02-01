Red Sox Spring Training Truck to Stop by Polar Park on Friday, February 3 at 1PM

WORCESTER, MA - For the first time ever, the Red Sox Spring Training equipment truck will stop at Polar Park in Worcester on its way to Florida. This Friday, February 3, at approximately 1 p.m., WooSox mascots and fans can welcome and give a warm send-off as the truck then heads to JetBlue Park in Fort Myers.

The venerable truck will be loaded in Boston starting at roughly 7 a.m. on Friday and will embark on its 1,480-mile trip from Fenway Park around noon. The vehicle will travel some 45 miles down the road and make a brief visit to "The Heart of the Commonwealth," where fans of all ages can take photos, partake in activities, and celebrate the promised spring. With frigid temperatures expected, the WooSox will load the truck with warm delicacies from the Worcester Public Market.

For the 25th straight year, Milford, MA native Al Hartz will drive the 53-foot truck, which will carry an assortment of baseball equipment and supplies, including: 20,400 baseballs, 1,100 bats, 200 pairs of batting gloves and helmets, 320 batting practice tops, 160 white game jerseys, 300 pairs of pants, 400 t-shirts, 400 pairs of socks, 20 cases of bubble gum, and 60 cases of sunflower seeds.

The celebration of Truck Day has been a Red Sox tradition since 2003 and signals the first sign of Spring Training. JetBlue, the official airline of the Red Sox, has been the presenting sponsor of the annual event since 2010.

All media outlets are welcome to cover this coming Friday. The truck will be parked on Madison Street in front of the WooSox Team Store at Polar Park.

"Truck Day has been a heart-warming tradition on cold winter days for more than 20 years," said WooSox President Dr. Charles A. Steinberg, who helped develop the traditional celebration at Fenway Park.

"While our temperatures dip below freezing, we take some comfort in knowing that 'The Boys of Summer,' including our 'Boys of Worcester,' will soon be tossing balls and swinging bats beneath palm trees in the warm Florida sun. It speaks to the child in all of us."

An innovation to the Worcester visit is the care package that the WooSox will prepare.

"One might expect that we would provide a few Coney Island Hot Dogs, Table Talk Pies, Polar Beverages, and assorted goodies, treats, and flavored coffees from the popular Worcester Public Market," Steinberg added. "We want Al's visit to Worcester to be memorable-and nourishing."

Boston Red Sox pitchers and catchers will conduct their first Spring Training workout in Fort Myers, FL on February 15, with the first full-squad workout occurring on February 20.

