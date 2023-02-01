Syracuse Mets Give Sneak Peek at 2023 Promotional Schedule

February 1, 2023 - International League (IL) - Syracuse Mets News Release







SYRACUSE, NY - With the Syracuse Mets' 2023 season less than two months away, the team is giving a sneak peek at its promotional schedule for the upcoming season.

The 2023 home opener is Tuesday, April 4th against the Rochester Red Wings at 2:05 p.m. with the popular Trapper Hat Giveaway for the first 1,000 fans, sponsored by Gannon Pest Control.

Opening Week continues with the 2023 Magnet Schedule Giveaway on Saturday, April 8th, presented by Safe Harbor Wills and Trusts.

2023 will feature at least 26 post-game fireworks shows, including three nights of fireworks during Memorial Day Weekend on Friday, May 26th, Saturday, May 27th, and Sunday, May 28th. Plus, the Mets will have four straight nights of fireworks from Friday, June 30th to Monday, July 3rd, leading up to Independence Day. Sunday, July 2nd will also feature BirdZerk!, and the ZOOperstars! will be at NBT Bank Stadium on Monday, July 3rd.

Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond Night is back at NBT Bank Stadium for the second consecutive season on Saturday, July 15th. The Mets will also have two other Marvel "Super Hero" nights with dates to be announced during the Open House on Saturday, March 4th.

NBT Bank Stadium will again host three Bark in the Park games in 2023. Fans will be able to bring their good boy or girl out on Tuesday April 18th, Tuesday, May 23rd, and Tuesday, September 5th, all sponsored by Shaughnessy's Irish Pub, Aloft Inner Harbor Hotel, and Peaceful Pets.

The Mets are happy to welcome back local students to NBT Bank Stadium for Education Day on Wednesday, May 24th and Wednesday, June 7th. Both games have a special 11:05 a.m. start time and should sell out.

The Duel of the Dishes enters its sixth season when the Syracuse Salt Potatoes host the Rochester Plates on Friday, July 14th in the battle for the eight-foot Golden Fork.

Salt Potatoes Power Move Weekend is also back in 2023 when the Syracuse Mets become the Syracuse Salt Potatoes from Thursday, August 24th to Sunday, August 27th when the Salt Potatoes host the Buffalo Bisons.

Theme nights include Star Wars Night on Saturday, September 9th, Polish Night on Wednesday, September 20th, Irish Night on Thursday, September 21st, and new for 2023 Italian Night on Saturday, September 23rd.

NBT Bank Stadium staples like Little League Night on Saturday, June 10th, Wall of Fame Day on Saturday, August 5th, and Frederick J. Karle Fan Appreciation Day on Sunday, September 24th all return on the 2023 promotional schedule.

For the second straight season, the Mets are becoming the Congueros de Syracuse for three games as part of "Copa de la Diversión," which is an event series specifically designed to embrace the culture and values that resonate most with the local Hispanic and Latino communities. These three Copa de la Diversión nights are Thursday, May 5th for Cinco de Mayo, Thursday, July 20th, and Thursday, September 7th. Congueros de Syracuse is an homage to the popularity of Conga drum, an instrument played in many Latin countries.

In addition to engaging with the local Hispanic community, the Syracuse Mets will also have their second annual Juneteenth Celebration on Thursday, June 8th and eighth annual Pride Night on Thursday, June 29th.

More promotions will be announced on social media and at the Syracuse Mets annual Open House on Saturday, March 4th. All promotions and dates are subject to change.

Single-game tickets will go on sale Saturday, March 4th at 10 a.m. at the Open House. Tickets will be available both online and in person at the Onondaga Coach Ticket Office at NBT Bank Stadium.

Fans can purchase a Flex Plan, a Flex Plan Plus, and book group rates now by calling the Onondaga Coach Ticket Office at NBT Stadium at 315-474-7833. Flex Plan pricing remains the same at $100 per Flex Plan, which includes (10) undated ticket vouchers that can be used for any regular season home game at NBT Bank Stadium (only $10 per seat). The Flex Plan Plus remains at $175 and includes a Flex Plan (10 undated vouchers) plus $50 in food and beverage vouchers as well as ten parking passes.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from February 1, 2023

Syracuse Mets Give Sneak Peek at 2023 Promotional Schedule - Syracuse Mets

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.