Milwaukee Brewers Announce Sounds 2023 Coaching Staff

February 1, 2023 - International League (IL) - Nashville Sounds News Release







NASHVILLE - The Milwaukee Brewers announced today the Nashville Sounds coaching staff for the 2023 season. The staff will be led by Manager Rick Sweet, who will be in his fourth overall season (third consecutive) as skipper of the Sounds.

Sweet will be joined by hitting coach Al LeBoeuf, pitching coach Jeremy Accardo, coach Ned Yost IV, coach Liu Rodriguez, bullpen coach Patrick McGuff, athletic trainer Jeff Paxson, assistant athletic trainer Jon Harris, strength and conditioning specialist Andrew Emmick and assistant strength and conditioning specialist Jonathan Christensen.

Rick Sweet, 70, returns to the Sounds after leading the team to 91 wins in 2022, the second-most in team history and the only team in Minor League Baseball to surpass 90 wins. The 2023 season represents his 10th year managing in the Milwaukee Brewers organization. In three seasons managing Nashville (2014, 2021-22), Sweet has compiled a 238-183 record. Following the 2022 season, Sweet was honored with the Mike Coolbaugh Award and International League Manager of the Year.

Sweet has served as Milwaukee's Triple-A manager for the previous eight seasons. He has posted a 600-518 (.537) record during that timeframe. In 32 years as a minor league manager, Sweet has a 2,192-2,038 (.518) record. His 2,192 wins are the fifth-most all time in Minor League Baseball history.

A former catcher, Sweet had a nine-year playing career (1975-83), including time in the big leagues with San Diego (1978), New York-NL (1982) and Seattle (1982-83). He was drafted by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 31st round of the 1974 MLB Amateur Draft but did not sign, and by the San Diego Padres in the 3rd round of the 1975 MLB Amateur Draft. He attended and played college baseball at Gonzaga University from 1973-75.

LeBoeuf, who turns 64 on Saturday, returns to Nashville for the third consecutive season as the team's hitting coach. He also held the same position with the Sounds for the 2012 campaign. Under LeBoeuf's guidance, the Sounds set a franchise record with 809 runs scored in 2022.

2023 is his 11th year in the Milwaukee organization and 36th as a coach in professional baseball. LeBoeuf has previously held positions within the Brewers organization at Double-A Huntsville (2010-11), Nashville (2012), Single-A Wisconsin (2016), Triple-A Colorado Springs (2017), Double-A Biloxi (2018) and Triple-A San Antonio (2019).

LeBoeuf played eight professional seasons in the Philadelphia organization from 1981-88. He was drafted in the 28th round of the 1981 June Amateur Draft out of Eastern Connecticut State University.

Accardo, 41, returns to the Sounds as pitching coach after spending the 2022 season in the same capacity. The Sounds compiled a 4.02 ERA in 2022 - the second lowest in Triple-A Baseball.

The eight-year Major League veteran pitched for San Francisco (2005-06), Toronto (2006-10), Baltimore (2011), Cleveland (2012) and Oakland (2012). Accardo pitched in 262 games big league games. Prior to joining the Milwaukee organization, Accardo served as the assistant pitching coach for the New York Mets during the 2020 and 2021 seasons.

Yost IV, 40, returns for his third consecutive season as a coach for the Sounds. The 2023 season is his 16th year in the Brewers organization. He played in Milwaukee's minor league system from 2005-07 and has held various coaching roles since 2008, including short-season Helena (2008-11), Advanced-A Brevard County (2012-16), Triple-A Colorado Springs (2017-18) and Triple-A San Antonio (2019).

Rodriguez, 46, joins the coaching staff after spending the 2022 season with Single-A Wisconsin. Entering his 10th year in the Brewers organization, Rodriguez has had coaching stops with the Arizona League Brewers (2014), Single-A Wisconsin (2015/22), short-season Helena (2016-18) and Low-A Carolina (2019). The Venezuela native managed Arizona League Brewers Gold in 2019 and was named the manager for short-season Rocky Mountain in 2020 before the season was cancelled.

Rodriguez spent seven seasons in the White Sox organization from 1995-2001, including a stint in Chicago during the 1999 campaign. He played in the Mexican League and other unaffiliated leagues from 2002-13.

McGuff, 28, joins the staff for the first time. In his second season with the Brewers organization, McGuff was a development coach with Single-A Wisconsin in 2022. He served as an assistant coach with USC Upstate from 2019-22.

The former Morehead State standout played four seasons of professional baseball. He was drafted in the 36th round of the 2016 draft by the Twins and also played in the Reds (2018) and Diamondbacks (2019) organizations.

Paxson, 53, returns to the Sounds as the team's athletic trainer after spending 2022 in the same role. Paxson was also Nashville's athletic trainer for five years from 2005-2009. This is his 29th season in the Brewers organization.

Harris, 26, comes to Nashville after serving as an associate athletic trainer with the Dominican Summer League Brewers in 2022.

Emmick, 41, also returns to Nashville as the team's strength and conditioning specialist for the third straight season. Emmick spent five seasons with the Sounds from 2010-14 during the previous Milwaukee affiliation. The Kentucky native enters his 15th year in the Brewers organization.

Christensen, 27, joins the Sounds after spending 2022 with the Single-A Greenville in the Red Sox organization.

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Season ticket memberships for the 2023 season are on sale now. For more information call 615-690-4487 or e-mail tickets@nashvillesounds.com.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from February 1, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.