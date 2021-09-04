Indians Alone in First for High-A West, Top Tri-City 5-2

SPOKANE, Wash. - In a month unlike any other, the rise to the top is complete. The hard part is staying there. Spokane defeated Tri-City, 5-2, on Friday for their fourth straight win and now stand alone atop the High-A West Standings for the first time all season on Family Feast & Storybook Princess Night presented by Yoke's Fresh Market and KAYU.

TOP PERFORMERS

It was the bottom half of the order that did the damage for Spokane on Friday. Niko Decolati went 2-for-3 with a pair of runs and an RBI in the seven-spot.

Daniel Cope picked up a pair of hits, including a double, and two RBI from the ninth spot in the order.

Grant Lavigne was on base all four times, working two walks and collecting two singles. He added a run and an RBI.

BY THE NUMBERS

Hunter Stovall's remarkable 21-game hitting streak came to an end on Friday after an 0-for-4 night. His final at-bat in the seventh was a fly ball caught on the warning track in deep center field.

Tri-City was held without an extra base hit. All six of their base knocks were singles.

On August 3rd, Spokane was 14.5 games out of first place in the High-A West. At the end of play on September 3rd, the Indians took sole possession atop those league standings.

KEY MOMENT

Tri-City tied the game at two in the top of the sixth. They proceeded to walk the leadoff hitter, Grant Lavigne, in the bottom half of the inning, setting the table for a Redband Rally. Decolati drove in Lavigne to give the Indians a 3-2 lead, and two batters later, Cope delivered a two-out, two-run double to break the game open.

AROUND THE HIGH-A WEST

Vancouver took care of Everett for a second night in a row, 9-7.

The Hillsboro Hops took an early lead and added on late for a 7-4 victory over the Eugene Emeralds.

With the Ems and AquaSox falling on Friday night, the Spokane Indians stand alone in the High-A West standings with a 1.0 game lead on second place Everett and a 1.5 game lead on third place Eugene.

NEXT GAME AT AVISTA STADIUM

Spokane and Tri-City continue their six-game series on Saturday for Armed Forces Appreciation & Fireworks Night presented by T-Mobile and KXLY 4 News Now . Help us as we honor the service men and women of our United States Armed Forces, Veterans, and support organizations. Active-duty airmen from Fairchild Air Force Base will unveil a giant US flag during pregame ceremonies and we'll have a special flyover of a KC-135 Stratotanker. Stick around after the game for a spectacular fireworks show. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m.

