Hops Win Third Straight against Ems

September 4, 2021 - High-A West League (High-A West) - Hillsboro Hops News Release







On Friday night, the Hillsboro Hops defeated the Eugene Emeralds 7-4. The win was their third in a row after dropping the first game of the series. A.J. Vukovich led the way with three hits and two RBIs. Hillsboro tied their franchise record from 2019 for walks issued with 11 in the contest but managed to still escape with the win.

Shumpei Yoshikawa got the start for the Hops and struggled out of the gate. Hitting out of the leadoff spot for the first time this series, Marco Luciano lined a base hit to left field. Sean Roby singled with one out and Jairo Pomares fell down on strikes to put two on with two out. On a what should have been an easy catch in left field, Elijah Greene dropped a soft line drive that allowed Luciano to come into score. Eugene added a run on a passed ball that got away from Axel Andueza .

Hillsboro quickly bounced back and tied it up in their half of the frame. Ronny Simon was hit by a pitch, Blaze Alexander walked, and the two advanced to second and third on a double steal. With two outs, Vukovich lined a base hit to right field to make the score 2-2.

In the bottom of the second, the Hops took the lead thanks to a two-out double by Jorge Barrosa to put runners on second and third. Ems' starter Kai-Wei threw a wild pitch that allowed Elian Miranda to come into score.

Yoshikawa put up zeros in the second and third but ran into trouble again in the fourth. Ricardo Genoves led off with a single, but Yoshikawa responded by striking out Logan Wyatt and Franklin Labour . After walk to Carter Aldrete , Hops' manager Vince Harrison turned to Josh McMinn to pitch out of the jam. McMinn walked Robert Emery to load the bases but retired the side after striking out Luciano. Yoshikawa did not allow an earned run -- both runs were the result of Greene's error in the first -- in his 3.2 innings while striking out five.

The Hops added to their lead with two more runs in the bottom of the fifth. Alexander reached base a throwing error by Roby to start the inning. The Emeralds defense continued to struggle as both English and Cam Coursey reached on a fielder's choice. Coursey received an RBI on his and moved English to third. A sacrifice fly by Andueza extended the Hops' lead to 5-2.

In the top of the sixth, Nick Snyder was able to escape from three walks to eliminate the threat. However, the Ems struck within a run in the seventh. Like Snyder, Kai-Wei Lin struggled with walks and put two on with two out. The ever so dangerous Labour doubled in two on a line drive to left field to make the score 5-4.

The Hops provided two runs of insurance in their half of the frame. Alexander was hit by a pitch to start the inning and was moved to second on Vukovich's third hit of the game. On a double steal, the Hops caught a break on a throwing error by Ems catcher Genoves that brought Alexander into score. Andueza drove in his second run of the contest on a soft line drive single to center field.

Hillsboro turned to their team leader in saves Yaramil Hiraldo in the eighth to finish off the dangerous Emeralds. The big right hander recorded a six-out save with three strike outs while only allowing one base runner. Hiraldo knotted is ninth save and helped the Hops win their third straight against the Emeralds.

Hillsboro (48-57) will face off again against Eugene (59-48) tomorrow at 7:05 pm. Catch all the action on Rip City Radio 620 AM and www.RipCityRadio.com with the pregame coverage beginning at 6:50.

High-A West League Stories from September 4, 2021

