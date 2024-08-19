Indiana's Big Fourth Quarter Dooms Storm

August 19, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Seattle Storm News Release







SEATTLE - Jewell Loyd had 26 points to continue her red-hot scoring against Indiana this season, but the Fever countered with a three-point barrage, connecting on eight of its 15 three-pointers in the fourth quarter to pull away late and beat Seattle 92-75.

Loyd tallied 19 of her 26 points in the second half to help the Storm keep pace, giving her a scoring average of 28.5 ppg against the Fever in four regular-season games in 2024. It was her third-straight game with 20+ points and her 66th career game with 25+ points-the fifth-most in WNBA history.

Skylar Diggins-Smith added 15 points-13 in the second half-adding five assists, four rebounds, and two steals. Her five assists moved her into 13th on the WNBA's All-Time list, giving her 1,425 for her career. Nneka Ogwumike contributed 14 points and nearly picked up a double-double with nine rebounds.

The Storm got off to a strong start and used a late run to end the first with a 17-13 lead. Seattle extended the lead to as many as seven and led by six with just over three minutes to go before the half but saw Indiana end the half on a 12-5 run to take a 35-34 lead to the break.

The teams went back and forth in a hard-fought third quarter, with the Fever taking a one-point lead to the fourth. But Indiana took control over the final 10 minutes, with eight of its 12 field goals in the period coming from beyond the arc to pull away for the win.

Ezi Magbegor finished with nine points and five blocks, marking her third game with 5+ blocks this season-the second-most in the league. She also had seven rebounds to move past Tanisha Wright into eighth on the Storm franchise rebounding list with 906.

The Storm closes out its three-game road trip on Tuesday, facing the Washington Mystics at 7:00 p.m. ET (4:00 p.m. PT). The game can be seen on FOX 13 and streamed on Prime Video (WA).

• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...





Women's National Basketball Association Stories from August 19, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.