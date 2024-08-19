Delta Air Lines Named Official Airline Partner of the WNBA

NEW YORK - The WNBA and Delta Air Lines today announced a multiyear partnership, making Delta the Official Airline Partner of the WNBA.

This latest agreement builds on Delta's existing WNBA charter program relationship and is part of the airline's ongoing focus on women's athletics.

"We're proud to partner with the WNBA, where every game is a testament to our shared values of teamwork and perseverance," said Delta CEO Ed Bastian. "We look forward to serving these incredible athletes on their journeys and furthering Delta's support of women's athletics."

"Delta Air Lines shares the league's commitment to excellence and innovation and is a dedicated partner in the work to uplift and empower women's sports," said WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert. "As an airline partner of the WNBA, this partnership not only elevates the travel experience for the players, but also underscores Delta and the WNBA's shared dedication to enhancing the growth and visibility of women's sports. With Delta's support, we are eager to bring the WNBA to new heights and connect with fans in meaningful ways."

Earlier this season, Delta expanded its WNBA charter program relationship as the league introduced a full charter program for the 2024 season. Under the expanded multi-year agreement, Delta now carries all 12 of the league's teams throughout the regular season and playoffs.

As the Official Airline Partner, Delta will leverage elevated, travel-related storytelling opportunities through WNBA media including broadcast, digital, print and social media. The airline, in turn, will have opportunities to promote the WNBA and its players' off-the-court travel stories through digital and social media networks.

As the Official Airline of Champions, Delta has flown for 75 championship teams across many sports leagues since 2000, including most recently, the 2023 WNBA champions, the Las Vegas Aces. In addition, all eight playoff teams flew charter with Delta in the WNBA postseason.

