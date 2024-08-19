Game Preview: Dallas Wings at New York Liberty - August 20

August 19, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Dallas Wings News Release







Arlington, TX - The Dallas Wings (6-20) begin a two-game road trip to the Big Apple on Tuesday when they visit the New York Liberty (23-4). Tipoff at Barclays Center is slated for 6 p.m. CT, with the game airing on NBA TV and Bally Sports Southwest Extra, and streaming on WNBA League Pass. Ron Thulin and Fran Harris will be on the call.

Tuesday's meeting is the first of four this season between the Wings and Liberty, all taking place after the Olympic Break. Dallas will remain in New York after Tuesday's tilt as the second meeting between the teams is set for Thursday at 6 p.m. The Wings are coming off a 109-91 setback to the Connecticut Sun at home on Friday, while the Liberty won at the Las Vegas Aces on Saturday, 79-67.

How To Follow

Airing nationally on ION and streaming on WNBA League Pass. Follow @DallasWings and @DallasWingsPR for the latest breaking news. Live stats available on stats.wnba.com.

2024 Wings-Liberty Schedule & Results

8/20 at NYL 6 p.m.

8/22 at NYL 6 p.m.

9/10 at DAL 7 p.m.

9/12 at DAL 7 p.m.

DAL leads the all-time series 41-37

Game Status Report

Probable: Maddy Siegrist, Dallas Wings (Finger)

Notable Storylines

Shoutout For Satou

Satou Sabally made her WNBA season debut on Friday against the Connecticut Sun after recovering from a shoulder injury and competing for Germany at the Olympics. In her first game back, Sabally had 20 points, eight rebounds, a team-high seven assists and two steals in 36 minutes.

Eyes On A Full Lineup

With Maddy Siegrist officially listed as probable, the Dallas Wings eye a full lineup for the first time this season when they visit New York on Tuesday. Siegrist has missed the last 13 games after injuring her finger at Minnesota on June 17. The Wings had Satou Sabally in the lineup for the first time this season on Friday against Connecticut, and also welcomed back rookie Jaelyn Brown, who had previously only played in the season-opening win over the Chicago Sky on May 15. Tuesday aims to be the first time this season that all 11 players on the Wings opening-day roster will be available. Dallas has endured an unprecedented amount of injuries this season as only three players on the roster - Teaira McCowan, Jacy Sheldon and Sevgi Uzun - have played in all 26 contests.

Strength of Schedule

The Dallas Wings have the hardest strength of schedule to close the WNBA regular season, based on average opponent win total. Entering the final 15 games of the regular season after the Olympic Break, Wings' opponents on average had 14.6 wins, which is weighted heavily by four remaining games against the New York Liberty, who finished the first half of play with a 21-4 record. In comparison, the Minnesota Lynx remaining opponents had an average of 10.86 wins and the Chicago Sky opponents earned 11.0 wins prior to the Olympic Break.

