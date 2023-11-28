Indianapolis' Jeremy Martin Named International League Visiting Clubhouse Attendant of the Year

INDIANAPOLIS - Minor League Baseball today announced the winners of Head Groundskeeper of the Year and Home and Visiting Clubhouse Attendant of the Year Awards for each of the full season leagues, and Indianapolis' Jeremy Martin was recognized as the 2023 International League Visiting Clubhouse Attendant of the Year.

The winners were selected using the results of surveys of league managers, players and executives throughout the 2023 season.

"From day one as the visiting clubhouse manager at Victory Field, Jeremy has built a reputation as the best visiting clubhouse attendant in the International League," said Randy Lewandowski, Indianapolis Indians President and General Manager. "We are proud of Jeremy and grateful to the opposing players, coaches and umpires who recognize his daily efforts in managing a top-notch visiting clubhouse."

Martin was one of three visiting clubhouse attendants in the 20-team International League with a 5 out of 5 rating for their service during the season. Jeremy and his team earned five of the league's nine perfect ratings and earned an overall score of 9.42 out of 10, the highest mark in the IL for the 2023 season.

"We are pleased to recognize the winners of these awards as they work tirelessly behind the scenes to provide the best possible environment for our players and staffs," said Major League Baseball's Senior Vice President of Minor League Operations and Development, Peter Woodfork. "Their efforts are appreciated and do not go unnoticed by players and coaches throughout the Minor Leagues.

Martin first started with the Indians as a home clubhouse assistant in 1997 and then moved to the visiting clubhouse as an assistant from 2004-08 before becoming visiting clubhouse manager in 2009. Over the years, visiting teams have raved about his work ethic, professionalism and character. He was also previously recognized as the Indians' 2022 Game Day Employee of the Year.

