Hey Batter, Batter, SWING: Indianapolis Indians Charities to Host SWING Presented by Krieg DeVault on September 27, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indianapolis Indians and Indianapolis Indians Charities today announced the return of SWING presented by Krieg DeVault, with SWING 2024 set for Friday, Sept. 27, at Victory Field. Over 2,000 attendees enjoyed the inaugural signature charity event this past September. Krieg DeVault was the presenting sponsor of SWING in 2023 and has extended that partnership to SWING 2024 and 2025.

"The first edition of SWING was a home run, and we are thrilled to host the charitable event again next fall." said Joel Zawacki, Indianapolis Indians assistant general manager of corporate sales and marketing.

"Krieg DeVault's support helped bring SWING to life, from the on-field entertainment to dressing up the ballpark and VIP spaces for the occasion, and we are grateful for its partnership over the next two years."

Today only on Giving Tuesday, guests may purchase Premium tickets to SWING for $200. The Premium ticket price will then increase to $250, while a limited number of VIP tickets are available for $500. All SWING 2024 proceeds will benefit Indianapolis Indians Charities and its 2025 grant recipients.

"We are excited to continue our partnership with the Indianapolis Indians as the presenting sponsor for the SWING event in 2024," said Bali Heir, Chief Business and Talent Development Officer at Krieg DeVault. "This annual gathering promises to be an extraordinary experience for our clients, the Indianapolis business community, and the City of Indianapolis. We appreciate the chance to deepen our collaboration with the Indianapolis Indians and contribute to the impactful initiatives of Indianapolis Indians Charities."

Like the first edition of SWING, the 2024 version will again feature a 1930s theme, live entertainment on the field until midnight, photo booths and numerous VIP spaces and activations. Local restaurants will serve upscale food to guests from concessions along with food trucks lining the warning track.

VIP guests receive early access at 6 PM and Premium attendees may enter starting at 7 PM. All guests will enter through the Center Field Gate on the red carpet to snap photos at multiple photo booth locations.

Learn more about where Indianapolis Indians Charities directed funding to nonprofit partners in its 2023 Community Impact Report.

