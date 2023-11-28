IronPigs Donate Funds to the Sanctuary at Haafsville to Cover Snoop Hogg's Medical Expenses

Allentown, Pennsylvania - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs are proud to announce a donation of $750 to The Sanctuary at Haafsville to cover the medical expenses for 'Snoop Hogg', a pig that had recently been found wondering the streets of Philadelphia.

Snoop Hogg was originally taken to ACCT (Animal Care and Control Team, Philadelphia) before being transferred to The Sanctuary at Haafsville, a non-profit, animal rescue located in Breinigsville, PA after all pig rescues were at capacity.

When Snoop Hogg was found, it was believed he may have been used as bait for dog fighting rings. Snoop Hogg is currently six months old. Thanks to The Sanctuary at Haafsville, Snoop Hogg has been treated for severe mange and an eye issue. Additionally, he has been trained to wear a harness and has been potty trained.

While Snoop Hogg is in great care at The Sanctuary at Haafsville, he is still looking for his forever home. Should you, or anyone you know, be interested in potentially adopting Snoop Hog, please contact The Sanctuary at Haafsville. You can apply for adoption via email ([email protected]) or.

