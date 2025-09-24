Indiana Fever vs. Las Vegas Aces: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHT: September 23, 2025

Published on September 24, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

The Las Vegas Aces come away with the win after defeating the Indiana Fever in Game 2 of the Semi-Finals, 90-68

A'ja Wilson: 25 PTS | 9 REB | 5 STL (Playoff career-high) NaLyssa Smith: 18 PTS (Playoff career-high) | 7 REB | 78% FG Jackie Young: 13 PTS | 5 REB | 5 AST

The Aces have tied the Series 1-1 and Game 3 will take place on Friday!

Women's National Basketball Association Stories from September 24, 2025

