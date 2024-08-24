Independence Unbeaten Streak Continues with 4-0 Win Over Central Valley Fuego FC

August 24, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

The Charlotte Independence defeated USL League One opponent Central Valley Fuego FC by a score of 4-0 on Saturday night at American Legion Memorial Stadium. The Jacks remain atop the USL League One Division Standings with 28 points.

HOW IT HAPPENED:

Charlotte Independence went on the attack early. It was #27 Bachir Ndiaye who dribbled down the pitch forcing a defender to step and draw the foul. #14 Luis Alvarez took the free kick. A bounce off the Central Valley Fuego goalkeeper left a rebound for #17 Clay Dimick who gave the Jacks an early 1-0 lead.

In the 28th minute, Charlotte Independence goalkeeper #1 Austin Pack made an huge save for the Jacks. The block came off a Central Valley Feugo free kick that was headed for the upper right corner.

#6 Omar Ciss scored his first goal of the season in the 30th minute off a cross from the left wing. He took one touch to settle and then volley the left-footed shot into the net.

Halftime: Charlotte Independence 2 - Central Valley Fuego FC 0

The Jacks went straight back to the attack. In the 53rd minute, #13 Anthony Sorenson made a long run down the pitch. He dribbled passed a couple defenders on his way, then dished a pass off to #8 Joel Johnson. Johnson took a touch, then continued over to #29 JC Obregon Jr who struck the ball first time into the back of the net. Obregon scored his 11th goal of the season and continues to lead USL League One in scoring.

Fuego FC had another free kick opportunity in the 55th minute, but again it was handled by Pack.

Charlotte's final goal of the match came from newcomer #18 Nelson Pierre. He followed up a rebound off a shot from #21 Dustin Correa in stoppage time to claim his first goal with the Jacks.

Final Score: Charlotte Independence 4 - Central Valley Fuego FC 0

IN THE NUMBERS:

#6 Omar Ciss scored his first goal of the season

11 goals on the season for JC Obregon Jr who leads the league in scoring

Charlotte Independence remain unbeaten in 9 games

#18 Nelson Pierre scores his first goal with the Charlotte Independence

QUOTES:

Head Coach, Mike Jeffries

On overall thoughts on the match:

"I thought we started strongly and it was great to get an early goal, it helped with confidence. I thought the first half we weathered some moments when they were pretty effective in building against us, but I thought we had a lot of moments when we were good on the ball and able to create some really good looks. It was great to go into halftime 2-0. I thought we managed the game really well. The early goal in the second half off a counter gave us a little bit of confidence and allowed us to sit in a little bit the rest of the game. From that point we managed it well. To get JC back on the scoresheet is huge for us, and Omar again with a good one, and Clay being alert and following up a set piece and then Nelson to bag his first one here with us is a good plus."

On Nelson Pierre:

"He's done well. He's a very serious player that's here and wants to improve in his career. He's worked very hard to get used to the guys, how we play, the types of things that we do and I think as a couple weeks have gone on he's gained more confidence within the group, and I think was you can tell the guys were pretty excited for him."

Defender, Clay Dimick

Keys to unbeaten streak success:

"I think when we went through a little rut in the middle of the season we all were hungry to get out of it, so Mike and the staff did a great job taking us back to what we know how to do which is defend as a group. Once we defend as a group, we have a lot of quality in the attack and that will always be there. We're going to keep playing to our strengths, defend as a group, and let the guys who are good on the ball do what they do."

Upcoming road stretch:

"We want to be hard to play against. I think when we go on the road we have that mentality that we want to make ourselves known and steal points on the road every time we go. So if we keep that mentality, believe in ourselves, we know we can do it.

Midfielder, Omar Ciss

On his first goal of the season:

"It feels really good because I really needed that. It's my first goal of the season for the club, so let's keep going and get more goals."

NEXT ON THE SCHEDULE: Charlotte Independence are on the road at Greenville Triumph SC on Friday, August 30 for the final USL Jagermeister Cup match of group play. The match will be played at Paladin Stadium and kickoff is set for 7:00 pm.

