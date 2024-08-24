Fuego FC Battles Hard in Tough Loss to Charlotte Independence

August 24, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Central Valley Fuego FC News Release







Charlotte, NC - Central Valley Fuego FC faced a tough challenge on the road against league leaders Charlotte Independence, ultimately falling 4-0 in a match that didn't fully reflect their efforts and resilience.

The game started on a difficult note for Fuego, with Charlotte capitalizing on their home advantage to score early in the 5th minute through Clay Dimick. Despite the setback, Fuego regrouped and worked hard to keep Charlotte at bay. However, a second goal came in the 30th minute from Omar Ciss, assisted by K. Belmar, pushing Fuego into a deeper hole.

Fuego showed fight throughout the match, but frustrations began to boil over, leading to a yellow card for Omar Lemus before halftime. The second half saw Fuego make strategic substitutions, bringing fresh energy onto the pitch, but Charlotte managed to extend their lead in the 53rd minute with a goal from Juan Carlos Obregón Jr.

Despite being down, Fuego continued to battle, making further substitutions to change the course of the game. Unfortunately, the team's determination was marred by a controversial red card given to José Carrera-García in the 91st minute for what was deemed violent conduct. This decision, coupled with a yellow card for Dembor Benson in the same incident, put Fuego in an even tougher spot.

In the dying moments of the match, Charlotte added a fourth goal through Nelson Pierre, a scoreline that doesn't quite do justice to the effort Fuego put in against a top-tier opponent. Although the result was not what Fuego hoped for, the team showed glimpses of their potential and will undoubtedly be looking to bounce back stronger in their upcoming fixtures.

