Forward Madison Finishes with One Point Against Lexington SC

August 24, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Forward Madison FC News Release







It was an even match in Kentucky, as Lexington took on Forward for the final time in the 2024 regular season. Lexington started strong with a counter against the 'Mingo defense, but goalkeeper, Bernd Schipmann came off his line and made the diving stay to keep the game at zeroes.

In the 19th minute, Jake Crull headed the ball to Juan Galindrez, who took a shot to the bottom left corner but was saved by Lexington goalkeeper Amal Knight. Not long after, Lexington had a chance on goal with a header just over the crossbar from Alexis Cerritos in the 28th minute.

The match became a possession battle, as Forward tried to break the Lexington defense. In the 43rd minute, Garrett McLaughlin found himself one-on-one with the goalkeeper, but his shot was saved, and the half ended 0-0.

No substitutions were made in the second half for either side, but both came out looking to break the scoreline. In the 49th minute, Lexington's Nico Brown hit the side netting of the near post, keeping the home team scoreless.

Both sides played strong defense and made offensive changes to bring in more energy. In the 80th minute, FMFC substitute Mauro Cichero made a diving challenge on a Lexington player, resulting in a red card. The visiting team was left with ten players on the field, and ten minutes left in the match.

As the clock wound down, Forward Madison had one of the last chances on goal. In the 87th minute, Cherif Dieye had a breakaway on goal, but Knight made a diving save, and the deflection found Ferrety Sousa. Sousa took a touch and took his own shot, but Knight recovered quickly and kept the 'Mingos at zero. The match would eventually end scoreless, Lexington and Forward tied at zero.

Disciplinary Summary

Yellow, LEX - Corrales (44')

Yellow, LEX - Mendez (50')

Yellow, MAD - McLaughlin (54')

Yellow, MAD - Chilaka (55')

Yellow, LEX - Caputo (66')

Red, MAD - Cichero (80')

Yellow, MAD - Boyce (90+3')

Next Match

Next week, FMFC returns to Breese to play in one of the biggest games in club history. It'll be the final round of the Jägermeister Cup and the 'Mingos will look to secure a spot in the playoffs. Show up and cheer on the boys as they take on Union Omaha on Thursday, August 29th at 7pm!

